Louisa Muschal Product Manager, Hyper Protect Services - GTM

Louisa Muschal has an educational Background in IT-Business Innovation with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Business Management as well as an executive Master of Science in Digital Pioneering. As part of IBM since 2017, she worked in IT-Security Sales & Consulting, Cloud Sales and now is shaping the Go-to-Market Strategy of the Hyper Protect Portfolio.