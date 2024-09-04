Busting the biggest myths about modernization

There are a number of good reasons for your organization to modernize its applications and architecture. You could be seeking to lower costs across development, maintenance and operations. Perhaps you want to improve user experiences or react more quickly to new business requirements and opportunities. Whatever the reason, you’re likely feeling overwhelmed by the sheer number of factors involved—and uncertain about the best way forward.

You’re not the first to tread this path and can refer back to what’s worked—and hasn’t worked—for other businesses. All that said, you’ve probably heard a few common misconceptions about modernization. Here are four big ones:

Moving everything off of the IBM Z® platform will reduce costs and save millions of dollars every year. Moving read-only type applications (those that read data but do not update data) off of the IBM Z platform will always reduce costs. Modernization means re-writing the entire application. Application agility is only possible in the cloud.

As the buzz around cloud computing amplified a few years ago, many customers began moving some on-premises workloads, and creating new ones, in the cloud. But upon migrating the initial, “easy” 20% of their workloads, they stumbled at the highly complex 80% that remained—with more stringent requirements for performance, security and data consistency. These operations are best performed on the IBM Z platform. So, what does that mean for a modernization strategy?

Analysts and industry leaders have agreed on the answer: hybrid cloud. This framework has become the new normal across enterprise computing and can be achieved with a well-architected combination of cloud and the IBM Z platform.

So, let’s return to that first misconception. What would modernization look like if you decided to move everything to the cloud?