Experience the flexibility and business agility of IBM Z seamlessly integrated into your hybrid cloud
Mainframe application modernization solutions AIOps on IBM Z
Abstract illustration of geometric shapes

IBM Z is an integral part of your hybrid cloud. With IBM Z® integrated into your hybrid cloud, your workloads will benefit from a seamless experience across infrastructure platforms while retaining the securityresiliency, and AI-driven insights of IBM Z systems.
The key to continuous innovation with connected hybrid cloud.
Benefits Minimize risk

Accelerate modernization with less risk and lower cost.

 Move faster

Get faster-time-to-market for new digital services.

 Deliver consistent experience 

Deploy a consistent cloud experience across your hybrid infrastructure.

Solutions

Modernize mainframe applications to harness the strengths of both mainframe and cloud technologies. Adopt a hybrid cloud strategy to merge mainframe capabilities with those of the public cloud, resulting in reduced technical debt, enhanced business agility, and improved developer efficiency. Mainframe application modernization solutions

Modernize mainframe applications with DevOps practices and modern devoper tools including generative AI.

 Mainframe application modernization solutions

Get access to resources by job role, IBM expertise, ecosystem partners and skills to help you get started on your modernization journey.  

 IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Center
Build container-based, cloud-native services which access and integrate with existing applications and data on IBM Z. Red Hat® OpenShift®

Accelerate transformation with greater flexibility and agility through integrated tooling and a security-focused and resilient foundation for cloud-native development.

 Read the data sheet

Gain agility and flexibility, accelerate AI and automation, and confidently innovate with IBM Cloud® Paks across any cloud or IT infrastructure.

 Explore IBM Cloud Paks DevOps for IBM Z

Transform mission-critical applications for hybrid cloud environments—with stability, security and agility.

 Explore DevOps for IBM Z
Gain greater flexibility and choice for deployment with IBM Z and LinuxONE technologies available on-premises or in the IBM Cloud. IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

Securely build, deploy and manage mission-critical applications for the hybrid multicloud.

 Explore IBM Hyper Protect Virtual Servers IBM Wazi as a Service

Get on-demand access to z/OS®, development and test in minutes on IBM Cloud®.

 Explore IBM Wazi as a Service AIOps for IBM Z

Improve systems management, IT operations, application performance and operational resiliency with AI on the mainframe.

 Explore AIOps for IBMZ
Case studies State Farm®

Combining the speed and agility of DevOps with the robustness and security of enterprise servers.

 BNP Paribas

Boosting autonomy, agility and efficiency with software development on IBM Z.
Resources IBM Hybrid Cloud Architecture Center

Maximize your IBM Z systems value with architectures, practices and toolchains that accelerate innovation and transform DevOps.

Mainframe application patterns for hybrid cloud

Discover strategies and architectural solutions that can accelerate your mainframe application modernization by leveraging hybrid cloud environments.

Hybrid cloud with on-premises cloud on IBM Z or LinuxONE

Discover the capabilities of an integrated on-premises cloud that is based on a Red Hat OpenShift environment and includes a full stack of virtualization options and infrastructure management options.
Take the next step

Experience the flexibility and business agility of IBM Z seamlessly integrated into your hybrid cloud with mainframe application modernization and AIOps on IBM Z.

 Explore Mainframe Application Modernization solutions Explore AIOps for IBM Z
