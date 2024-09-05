What are the benefits of ChatOps?

Chat Operations (ChatOps) is the use of chat clients and real-time chat tools to facilitate software development and operations. Also known as “conversation-driven collaboration” or “conversation-driven DevOps,” ChatOps is designed for fast and simple instant messaging between development team members. Throughout the ChatOps experience, a chatbot accepts plain-English commands and initiates actions with background apps (via API) to optimize IT operations (ITOps) and development operations (DevOps).
With its extensive communication features, ChatOps is designed to eliminate information silos that hinder interdepartmental collaboration and proactive decision-making. As a result, it benefits entire teams with the following:
Individually and collectively, these benefits ultimately strengthen DevOps and ITOps by speeding up team communications, which shortens development pipelines and incident response time.
Deploying a ChatOps environment requires using the following tool types:
Once these ChatOps tools have been acquired, an efficient environment can be implemented in three phases:
ChatOps enables teams to engage in conversations to address issues, explore solution options and then agree on a final resolution before offering it to the client.
ChatOps enables simple group chats and the sharing screen captures, videos of problems and files (e.g., log, configuration, command output). The ChatOps client can store messages, so anyone added to the group can see previous communications to get (and stay) “up to speed.”
When a major incident occurs, some chat tools automatically create specific channels. You can also configure assignment lists so that qualified team members are automatically invited to join the channel for solution development.
ChatOps is a valuable component of ITOps and DevOps, and it is critical to the future development of IT environments. The following are best practices for ChatOps implementation and usage to ensure its sustainability over time:
Overall, these best practices help enhance automation, improve transparency, build team processes and create opportunities to improve software development in the future.
Depending on the phase of implementation you’re in and your intentions for creating a ChatOps environment, the following use cases are applicable to your enterprise:
AI operations (AIOps) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance ITOps and DevOps. It leverages ChatOps to increase data visibility across IT environments, analyzes critical data to identify incidents and automatically alerts IT teams about issues, root causes and recommended solutions. The combination of AIOps and ChatOps optimizes communication and collaboration to help teams resolve incidents faster.
With a recently estimated market size of USD 900M to USD 1.5B, AIOps has a compound annual growth rate of around 15% between 2020 and 2025. This growth ensures that AIOps and ChatOps will continue to enhance application lifecycles and enable the continuous delivery of solutions over time.
Using machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP), IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps correlates structured and unstructured data in real-time to reveal hidden insights to identify root causes and recommend solutions faster. These insights and recommendations are then delivered to ChatOps in real-time for quick implementation.
Other advantages include the following:
IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps is the ideal tool for proactively remediating incidents via rapid data analysis across IT environments. It leverages the ITOps toolchain to maximize resolution efficiency and resiliency. Using data synthesis, IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps provides a full view of IT applications and environments, which breaks down silos to accelerate remediation.
Learn more about IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps.