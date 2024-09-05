What are the benefits of ChatOps?

Deploying a ChatOps environment requires using the following tool types:

Notification system to send alerts to chat rooms when incidents occur.

to send alerts to chat rooms when incidents occur. Chat client (e.g., Slack and Microsoft Teams) to execute pre-programmed commands.

(e.g., Slack and Microsoft Teams) to execute pre-programmed commands. Pre-existing DevOps tools (integrated into the ChatOps environment) for improving ticket tracking and automating incident remediation workflows.

Once these ChatOps tools have been acquired, an efficient environment can be implemented in three phases:

Phase 1: Establish communications

ChatOps enables teams to engage in conversations to address issues, explore solution options and then agree on a final resolution before offering it to the client.

Phase 2: Establish groups

ChatOps enables simple group chats and the sharing screen captures, videos of problems and files (e.g., log, configuration, command output). The ChatOps client can store messages, so anyone added to the group can see previous communications to get (and stay) “up to speed.”

Phase 3: Establish channels

When a major incident occurs, some chat tools automatically create specific channels. You can also configure assignment lists so that qualified team members are automatically invited to join the channel for solution development.