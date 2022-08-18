6 min read

Enterprises are in a can’t lose race to deliver increasingly valuable digital experiences to their customers and employees to succeed in their markets and retain talent. To stay competitive, CIOs and their teams are shifting to the site reliability engineering (SRE) operating model to ensure the resiliency and robustness of applications while teams simultaneously and rapidly deliver innovative new features to customers.

But even the most mature SRE teams face challenges, especially with the rapidly proliferating data created by hybrid cloud and cloud-native technologies. Teams are responsible for dynamic and complex applications, often across multiple cloud environments. SREs have to build understanding from a myriad of different tools and signals as they work to proactively understand, resolve and prevent problems such as meeting service level metrics, downtime and outages.

The challenge for SREs is to improve the stability, reliability and availability of SRE models across disparate systems in real-time while application teams are delivering innovative new features at greater and greater speed. To do so, they must intelligently distill insights and evidence out of the crush of surrounding data—and across the mix of on-premises, managed cloud, private cloud and public cloud environments. This environment can be stressful to the point of burnout for valuable and talented employees.