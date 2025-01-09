When most people hear the term "mainframe," they might not realize its vital contribution to innovation in enterprise business. Amid the excitement surrounding generative AI, it’s easy to assume that legacy IT infrastructure, such as the mainframe, has not been invited to the party.

The truth is that the mainframe is poised to play a crucial role in driving innovation by integrating next-generation AI acceleration technologies with an optimized ecosystem to enhance business and technology capabilities.

When we take a look back, it’s clear that the mainframe has actually been driving continuous innovation for over 60 years. According to a recent IBM Institute for Business Value report, 43 of the world's top 50 banks and 8 of the top 10 payment companies leverage the mainframe as their core platform.

For industries that handle massive amounts of data—think finance, healthcare and government—mainframes have been gaining more relevance for artificial intelligence (AI) strategies. In fact, that same IBV report showed that 79% of IT executives believe mainframes are essential for enabling AI-driven innovation and value creation.

At the same time, these business leaders are also looking to integrate AI into existing mainframe platforms to tap into valuable insights, automate tasks and enhance efficiency while preserving their strategic infrastructure. This approach maximizes the value of legacy systems while introducing new capabilities through AI-driven analytics and automation.