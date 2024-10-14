AI and the future of unstructured data

Data’s the gas that makes the AI engines hum. And many companies aren’t taking full advantage of the treasure trove of unstructured data at their fingertips because they’re not sure how to fill the tank.

That’s why businesses that have the tools to process unstructured data are catching investors’ attention. Just last month, Salesforce made a major acquisition to power its Agentforce platform—just one in a number of recent investments in unstructured data management providers.

“Gen AI has elevated the importance of unstructured data, namely documents, for RAG as well as LLM fine-tuning and traditional analytics for machine learning, business intelligence and data engineering,” says Edward Calvesbert, Vice President of Product Management at IBM watsonx and one of IBM’s resident data experts. “Most data being generated every day is unstructured and presents the biggest new opportunity.”

We wanted to learn more about what unstructured data has in store for AI. So we sat down with Calvesbert and Dave Donahue, Head of Strategy for data science company Unstructured, which closed a USD 40 million investment round with IBM, Nvidia and Databricks in March, to get their take on unstructured data’s importance, and where it’s headed next.