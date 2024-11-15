There’s no doubt that some executives in the news media industry have viewed artificial intelligence (AI) with anxiety. But a newsroom in the future without any AI tools is highly unlikely.
According to Nieman Lab1, major newsrooms across the country have been designing new roles and initiatives around how to develop and use AI tools and processes while maintaining ethics and editorial standards.
Already, news publishers like the New York Times, Associated Press, the Washington Post, ESPN and Semafor have been open about investing in initiatives to explore how AI technology can be used alongside human journalists.
This article will look at how AI is being used in journalism, how top publications are thinking about their AI strategy, and what industry analysts think might be coming for the future of journalism.
Before generative AI got popular, news organizations were already using machine learning and some form of AI technology to assist them with social media monitoring2, managing large datasets used in news stories3 and organizing engineering workflows4 for digital products.
Reporters have benefitted from natural language processing-based transcription services like Otter and Trint. News organizations have used AI algorithms from platforms like CrowdTangle and ChartBeat to analyze audience engagement and track trending topics on social media.
Early experiments like the AI-powered news app Artifact5, teased some of the potential ways AI might make news more fun, with features like summarize news in the style of gen Z.
More often than not, these types of tools enabled journalists to scale up their reporting, cut down on busywork, and decipher relationships or patterns within data they’re scraping from multiple sources.
The novelty that generative AI introduces is that it’s able to produce content such as written texts, audio, video and images. In some use cases, generative AI can help editors and reporters translate and transform their stories for different distribution channels. However, the technology can also be hijacked by bad actors to produce disinformation and deepfakes, which makes journalists’ jobs harder.
AI technology has hit an inflection point; industries are moving beyond the hype and working to practically understand what AI can and can’t do. But in order to keep pace with innovation and change, businesses must experiment with different ways of using AI. This includes in newsrooms.
Media industry analysts predict that generative AI can alleviate some of the more tedious backend work in newsrooms6. These include tasks like tagging, categorizing, adding metadata, headline and SEO suggestions, copyediting, organizing research, processing permissions and moderating comments7.
Generative AI might also be useful for language tasks that don’t require introducing new information not already present in the document it’s working on, a report 6 by the Reuters Institute suggested. These include summarization, translation, simplification, rewriting in different styles, and extracting copy for social media, newsletters and scripts.
Initiatives like the JournalismAI project by the London School of Economics (LSE) journalism think tank Polis has been collecting case studies8 on how AI is being deployed in newsrooms across the world. Here are some ways that the news industry is already using AI:
Newsgathering
News production
Audience engagement
Major publications like AP, Bloomberg and Reuters have already been using computers and some degree of automation to look for news all over the world.
For example, Bloomberg has created their own large language model (LLM)9 trained on financial documents they’ve curated and the data on Bloomberg Terminal. It said that this model improves natural language processing tasks like sentiment analysis, named entity recognition and news classification related to financial terms.
Semafor on the other hand has collaborated with Microsoft and OpenAI to build an AI-powered “multi-source breaking news feed"10 called Signals. This AI tool is focused on research and help Semafor’s journalists search news sources in different languages from around the world. Human editors ultimately evaluate and verify sources, write summaries, and cite the original information through relevant links.
AP uses AI11 to automate certain corporate earnings stories by synthesizing information from press release, analyst reports and stock performance. It had said that this capability allows its reporters to focus on more in-depth reporting. It’s also experimenting with using AI to detect breaking news events from social media alerts. Both the Financial Times12 and the Wall Street Journal13 are working on AI models that can predict trending topics to inform potential stories for journalists and find gaps in coverage14.
AI can also surface relevant research as the starting point for investigative reporting. AI language models can help reporters hone in on sections of interest15 within troves of documents, regardless of the format. For local watchdog publications, AI might also identify anomalies in government audit reports in order to surface leads for its reporters16. AI can also process large datasets from campaign finance records, state legislation, civil complaints, municipal budgets and summarize the contents of those documents to help reporters17. A local newspaper in Norway, iTromsø’s, even designed its own AI-powered tool to scrap data from municipal archives, rank documents by relevance and extract key information that might turn into leads for stories.
AI-powered tools might also take and organize notes from local conferences or city council meetings, sort through tips and create transcripts of recorded videos. Many newsrooms are using some AI speech to text software for transcription and translation.
Reuters has found that AI highlights and summaries18 make it easier for reporters to search through archived videos for key people and moments. AI video highlights have also become useful in sports reporting. ESPN uses AI to identify clip highlights and generate recaps at scale19.
There are a suite of AI tools that can help journalists proofread, draft headlines and come up with outlines. In a post in October20, the New York Times said that they do not use AI to write articles. However, they do use it to sift data used to investigative reporting, make audio versions of their articles and offer article recommendations. Sometimes, they can use generative AI to draft up potential headlines, summaries of articles, and first translations of their stories from English to Spanish. All of this is done with human oversight and goes through edits before publication.
The Washington Post partnered with text to speech software company Eleven Labs to offer AI-generated audio to accompany some of its written newsletters21. This audio can be added to a playlist in The Post’s app along with other offerings like podcast episodes and audio-first articles.
BBC has previously experimented with automated tools22 that might come up with a ‘rough cut’ of their video and audio programs.
NLP applications, like Newtral’s automated fact-checking tool and Duke Reporter’s Lab’s FactStream, can assist with identifying statements that need to be fact-checked. And editors seem to approve in general of AI-assisted proof-reading and copyediting.
AI tools to detect deepfakes are being tested and developed. However, experts warn23 that they should only serve as the starting point of a verification process.
As publications compete for attention, AI summaries show promise to draw readership. In early tests, it boosted readership for a public broadcaster in Norway24 and a daily newspaper in South Africa25. A small Swedish newspaper found that including AI summaries increased the number of time readers spent on an article26.
The AI summary feature can also be presented to readers in the form of a chatbot. For example, The Washington Post has an AI chatbot trained on archive articles that can answer reader questions on climate science. The Post designed the tool with engineers from Virginia Tech27. The AI uses retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and is trained on The Post’s archives. It generates a summary based on information that it pulls from articles in the archive. The model will also indicate whether it doesn’t have enough information to answer a reader question. Also, it lists the articles it references and tells readers to consult for verification.
The Financial Times has deployed a similar chatbot with help with Anthropic that answers subscriber questions on recent events as well as broader topics. The chatbot is in beta-testing, but when journalists from The Verge tested it out in early 2024, they found that its answers contained inconsistencies28. A study by JournalismAI29 found these tools struggled with summarizing longer articles, especially ones that were more creative rather than straightforward.
Outside of strictly language tasks, AI can help with reader engagement by managing dynamic paywalls30 to increase subscriptions and retention. AI can also use reader behaviors, habits and journeys to recommend content and personalize user experiences. Good AI curation might nudge people to become more informed by getting them to stories they might like as well as ones they might not normally read.
Despite promising case studies, there’s still a constellation of risks associated with generative AI tools. These include outstanding issues around accuracy, transparency, fairness, privacy and intellectual property infringement.
AI-generated stories have stirred up mass controversy for not only being poorly written, but also for plagiarism and factual inaccuracies. As more search engines deploy AI summaries, there are concerns that these features give the appearance of authority by including links to sources. But they can take facts out of context and give misinformation31. And depending on the source of their training data, AI models might amplify existing biases.
Although it’s easy to point fingers at chatbots like ChatGPT, the Reuters Institute 6 noted that news organization can’t easily circumvent this problem. Developing proprietary models in-house is challenging. Even the largest newsrooms might not have an archive large enough to supply all the training data that an LLM might need.
The best solution would be to fine-tune or prompt-tune existing models, but those methods can come with their own problems around safety, stability and interpretability.
Despite the impressive feats generative AI can perform, they ultimately lack a coherent understanding of the world32. As a result, AI cannot vet the quality of sources, and they can sometimes get tricked. For example, Wired33 found that Google, Microsoft and Perplexity’s AI products have been surfacing AI answers based on widely debunked race science because there’s a lack of high-quality information on the web. On top of that, AI models can hallucinate, and they’re still learning how to convey uncertainty.
Previously, publications published their data and code alongside work that was produced by using machine learning or AI. Now, there’s an even higher demand for algorithmic accountability and explainability—audiences want to know when content is being produced by AI34. Even then, some early studies have shown that audiences tend to trust news content less when it's marked as AI-generated.
Journalism relies on a relationship between the writer and the reader. Maintaining trust is paramount. And as AI becomes increasingly used across different levels of news production, media companies are trying to be as transparent as possible in their disclosures.
In a guidance put out by The New York Times35 in May 2024, its editors said that generative AI will be used as a tool in service of their mission to uncover the truth and help more people understand the world. The technology is used with human guidance and review, and editors explain how the work was created and the steps they took to mitigate risk, bias and inaccuracy.
“The relationship between a journalist and AI is not unlike the process of developing sources or cultivating fixers,” as put by Columbia Journalism Review36. “As with human sources, artificial intelligences may be knowledgeable, but they are not free of subjectivity in their design—they also need to be contextualized and qualified.”
There is a trend toward more transparency in AI systems across various industries. However, companies are still negotiating the tradeoffs between more open source codes and security.
The arrival of AI is complicating the terms of an evolving relationship between large tech companies and the news media industry. Over the past few decades, news organizations have been at heads with the tech platforms that distribute their content. Due to conflicting business models, there are ongoing lawsuits in which publishers have argued that tech giants are monopolizing ad revenue, traffic and by using their content without fair compensation37. AI appears to be making this issue worse.
Some media executives told New York Magazine 19 that they’re worried AI summaries in search engines like Google make it easier for aggregators to “rip off their content,” and inundate the web with low-quality information.
A 2024 Tow Report38 in Columbia Journalism Review noted that because custom AI is hard to develop in-house, news organizations must rely on technology companies. Further, AI-enhanced search might impact audience engagement and entrench tech platforms’ control over the information ecosystem.
However, media companies do have a leg up in the negotiations with the tech companies this time around. AI can only work with existing information. AI cannot go into the world and gather new information, experiences, or interact with other humans. News content is a valuable source of real-time information in a context that can improve the quality of foundation models, “which suffer from bias, misinformation and spam,” according to a commentary by Brookings Institute39. In fact, news articles make up a substantial amount of the dataset used to train popular LLMs, according to an investigation by the Washington Post40.
Importantly, AI systems are always hungry for more data. And tech companies are quickly running out41 of publicly available training data for these models. Without new high-quality data, these models might degrade and even collapse.
This means news outlets might have more power in defining the relationship that they’re going to have with the companies developing AI systems. And there is a higher incentive for tech companies to either work together with media companies, or face problems with intellectual property.
As it stands, a handful of publishers are suing AI companies for copyright infringement, while others are signing licensing agreements42.
This highlights a need for an updated legal framework around intellectual property and compensation. The Washington Post43 found that sometimes AI summaries allowed tech platforms to get around previous regulations requiring them to pay publishers for content, especially content behind paywalls.
Although there are still legal landmarks to navigate through, there is a future where AI companies and news organizations can collaborate in a mutually beneficial way. The key is open communication and discussion. Instead of assuming they know44 what people need, AI developers should ask individual industry stakeholders about the tools and services that would be beneficial to users.
1 “The Washington Post’s first AI strategy editor talks LLMs in the newsroom” Nieman Lab, 28 March 2024
2 “Reuters News Tracer” Reuters, 15 May 2017
3 “From Florence to the machines: the evolution of data journalism – in pictures” The Guardian, 13 August 2021
4 “The Rise of Bridge Roles in News Organizations” Nieman Lab, December 2017
5 “Instagram co-founders’ AI-powered news app Artifact may not be shutting down after all” TechCrunch, 26 March 2024
6 “AI and journalism: What's next?” Reuters Institute, 19 September 2023
7 “Want a better comments section? Graham Media Group thinks AI can help with that” Nieman Lab, 13 July 2023
8 “Exploring the intersection of AI and journalism” London School of Economics and Political Science
9 “Introducing BloombergGPT, Bloomberg’s 50-billion parameter large language model, purpose-built from scratch for finance” Bloomberg, 30 March 2023
10 “Introducing Semafor Signals” Semafor, 5 February 2024
11 “Artificial intelligence at The Associated Press” Associated Press
12 “Predicting FT Trending Topics” Medium, 29 March 2021
13 “Staying on Topic — Building an Automated Topic Model of WSJ News Coverage” Medium, 26 March 2021
14 “How the Wall Street Journal is using deep learning to inform content strategy” Medium, 11 October 2019
15 “How Quartz used AI to sort through the Luanda Leaks” Quartz, 19 January 2020
16 “Teaching a Custom GPT to Read Audit Reports and Support Watchdog Journalism” Medium, 30 January 2024
17 “Artificial Intelligence in Local News” The Associated Press / ResearchGate, March 2022
18 “Reuters launches AI-powered discoverability features for video library on Reuters Connect, accelerating discovery, editing and publishing” Reuters, 10 July 2023
19 “Can the media survive?” NYMag, 21 October 2024
20 “How The New York Times Uses A.I. for Journalism” The New York Times, 7 October 2024
21 “The Washington Post adds AI-generated audio to three newsletters” Digiday, 20 May 2024
22 “Digital paper edit” BBC News Labs, 2 June 2020
23 “Spotting the deepfakes in this year of elections: how AI detection tools work and where they fail” Reuters Institute, 15 April 2024
24 “How Norway’s public broadcaster uses AI-generated summaries to reach younger audiences” Reuters Institute, 4 June 2024
25 “AI use cases: How genAI summaries are boosting Daily Maverick’s readership” World Association of News Publishers, 29 September 2023
26 “Swedish daily Aftonbladet finds people spend longer on articles with AI-generated summaries” Press Gazette, 26 July 2023
27 “Washington Post, Virginia Tech collaborate on AI news search too” Virginia Tech News, 9 September 2024
28 “Financial Times tests an AI chatbot trained on decades of its own articles” The Verge, 23 March 2024
29 “Connecting users to quality journalism with AI-powered summaries” JournalismAI at The London School of Economics and Political Science
30 “After years of testing, The Wall Street Journal has built a paywall that bends to the individual reader” Nieman Lab, 22 February 2018
31 “Google's AI summaries cause headaches and spawn memes” Axios, 24 May 2024
32 “Despite its impressive output, generative AI doesn’t have a coherent understanding of the world” MIT News, 5 November 2024
33 “Google, Microsoft and Perplexity Are Promoting Scientific Racism in Search Results” Wired, 24 October 2024
34 “Public attitudes toward the use of AI in journalism” Reuters Institute, 17 June 2024
35 “Principles for Using Generative A․I․ in The Times’s Newsroom” The New York Times, 9 May 2024
36 “Actually, it’s about Ethics, AI, and Journalism: Reporting on and with Computation and Data” Columbia Journalism Review, 21 November 2019
37 “Why Google and Meta ‘owe’ news publishers” Poynter, 1 February 2024
38 “Artificial Intelligence in the News: How AI Retools, Rationalizes and Reshapes Journalism and the Public Arena” Columbia Journalism Review, 6 February 2024
39 “Can journalism survive AI?” Brookings, 25 March 2024
40 “Inside the secret list of websites that make AI like ChatGPT sound smart” The Washington Post, 19 April 2023
41 “AI ‘gold rush’ for chatbot training data might run out of human-written text” AP, 6 June 2024
42 “AI Models Force Media Firms to Pick Licensing or Litigation” Bloomberg Law, 5 August 2024
43 “Meta walked away from news. Now the company’s using it for AI content” The Washington Post, 22 May 2024
44 “Google Pitches AI Newswriting Product to New York Times, Washington Post” The Wrap, 20 July 2023
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
Learn an agile AI approach that enables organizations to innovate quickly and reduce the risk of failure.
Learn how to incorporate generative AI, machine learning, and foundation models into your business operations for improved performance.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovation new solutions.
Learn how CEOs can balance the value generative AI can create against the investment it demands and the risks it introduces.
Learn about the history of AI and explore what the future holds for enterprises considering AI adoption.
Unlock four strategies to scale AI with a strong data foundation.
Dive into the three critical elements of a strong AI strategy: creating a competitive edge, scaling AI across the business and advancing trustworthy AI.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM's industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.