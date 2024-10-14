What is speech to text?

Early on in its evolution, speech recognition software relied on a limited vocabulary bank. Its recent adoption by industries from automotive to healthcare has been aided by advancements in data science, deep learning and artificial intelligence.

In the 1950s, Bell Laboratories came up with the first speech recognition setup (link resides outside ibm.com) called AUDREY that can recognize spoken numbers.8 Then, IBM came up with Shoebox in 1962, which might recognize numbers and 16 different words.

During these decades (link resides outside ibm.com), computer scientists came up with phoneme-recognizing models and statistical models such as the Hidden Markov Models, which remain popular algorithms for speech recognition.9 Around the 1970s, a Carnegie Mellon program called HARPY from Carnegie Mellon enabled computers to recognize 1,000 words.

In the 1980s, IBM’s transcription system Tangora used statistical methods to recognize up to 20,000 words. It was used in the first voice-activated dictation for office workers and set the foundation for modern speech to text software. This type of software continued to be developed and improved until it was commercialized in the 2000s.

When machine learning and deep learning algorithms came around, they replaced statistical models and improved recognition accuracy and allowed the applications to be scaled up. Deep learning might capture nuances and informal expressions better. Large language models (LLMs) can be used to add context, which can help when word choices are more ambiguous, or if there are accent variations on pronunciation. As virtual assistants and smart speakers came around, they were able to integrate speech to text with large language models, natural language processing (NLP) and other cloud-based services.

End-to-end deep learning models such as the transformers are fundamental to large language models. They are trained on large unlabeled datasets of audio-text pairs to learn how to correspond audio signals with transcriptions.

During this training, the model implicitly learns how words sound and what words are likely to show up in a sequence together. The model can also infer grammar and language structure rules to apply on its own. Deep learning consolidates some of the more tedious steps of traditional speech to text techniques.