AI and open-source software development: Promises and pitfalls

For first-time contributors or younger maintainers, AI is breaking down barriers to entry. According to a 2024 survey of open-source maintainers conducted by open-source security specialist Tidelift, nearly half of the respondents are using AI-based coding tools, with those under the age of 26 more likely to use them.

“There is a significant number of early-career engineers who leverage AI as their pair programmer and as an expert they can reference,” says Asghar. “More senior developers don’t have any huge desire to leverage it, apart from administrative work, mainly because a lot of senior developers see it as a crutch.”

This administrative support from AI comes in the form of writing unit tests, which validate that a function or method in the source code works as expected. “The ability to automatically create unit tests for code is extremely useful,” Asghar says. “The challenge, though, is you can’t just take it at face value. You still need to verify the work, so it’s ‘trust but verify’.”

Additionally, AI can help automate and enhance the creation and updating of release notes, README files, changelogs and code-level documentation—necessary yet tedious tasks, especially for maintainers managing large or multiple open-source projects. In an episode of the IBM Think podcast AI in Action, Miha Kralj, global senior partner of IBM Hybrid Cloud, notes that generative AI is a boon for developers when it comes to writing good documentation.

“A developer these days is just going to write the whole class or function or routine…, typically without massive amounts of comments in there, and then ask generative AI to comment out the code, to actually explain in human language what the flow of the code is,” he says.