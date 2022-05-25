Data encryption solutions

Protect enterprise data and address regulatory compliance with data-centric security solutions and services
Programmers coding in the office

Overview

Protect data — and your organization

Your enterprise data is a valuable resource that’s at risk for theft, deletion and unauthorized access or alteration. Apply zero-trust principles with data-centric security solutions to protect critical or regulated data assets — at rest, in motion and in use.

IBM Security™ offers robust data encryption solutions and services to meet these needs for organizations of all sizes.

Benefits of enterprise data encryption

Secure data in any state

Encryption provides protection for data at rest, in transit and in use.

Support compliance

Encryption helps address regulatory directives like HIPAA and GDPR.

Centralize access control

Controlling access to sensitive data helps defend against ransomware attacks.

Data security solutions

Protect your digital assets with robust data security solutions and services.

Modernize your security with a hybrid cloud platform.

