Middleware solutions

Siloed legacy middleware tools can slow business growth when they aren’t integrated. Business operations increasingly need data to flow seamlessly across integration middleware for APIs, application integration, B2B, file transfers, and events. Now AI agents add a new layer of complexity and opportunity as a new type of “smart middleware,” which needs to connect with existing middleware. In the age of AI, an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to reduce the complexity and serve as a foundation for business productivity​.