Siloed legacy middleware tools can slow business growth when they aren’t integrated. Business operations increasingly need data to flow seamlessly across integration middleware for APIs, application integration, B2B, file transfers, and events. Now AI agents add a new layer of complexity and opportunity as a new type of “smart middleware,” which needs to connect with existing middleware. In the age of AI, an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to reduce the complexity and serve as a foundation for business productivity.
Comprehensive AI & agentic enablement is now required for modern middleware solutions. Organizations are betting on AI agents to supercharge growth. CEOs are investing aggressively, yet 95% of AI pilots stall before reaching production.¹
Modern middleware must support a broad range of connectivity and integration patterns in one platform. This allows organization to centralize, standardize, and optimize middleware to drive business productivity.
Modern middleware solutions need to promote connectivity and integration productivity. Solutions should include no‑code, low‑code, pro‑code and AI assistants to simplify and accelerate middleware projects.
Securing middleware end-to-end requires consistent security policies and controls across all environments.
Modern middleware infrastructures need to help with both operational data integration and large data movement. IBM has solutions to assist with the primary needs for middleware.
Combining middleware integration technologies into a single platform multiplies productivity in multiple ways:
A single integration middleware layer, also help you deploy, manage, and integrate new AI-agents into any business process and serving as an enabler for agentic productivity across your entire organization
Data volume continues to accelerate. Moving large amounts of data to the right place at the right time in a secure and compliant way, remains an on-going mission-critical need for every organization.
AI is the newest form of middleware. While AI holds great promise for improving business productivity across your organization, It needs to be integrated with existing middleware solution.
API sprall slows down your business. Take control of your API lifecycle and seamlessly develop, manage, secure and socialize all your API types, wherever they live. Gen AI capabilities automate manual tasks, saving time and ensuring quality.
Manage complex integrations with ease using cloud-first application integration that connects all your applications and orchestrates hybrid workflows end-to-end—bringing order to integration sprawl. Integrate your applications. Automate your work.
Modernize your B2B engagements leveraging AI to accelerate onboarding with any trading partner, whether they’re using new, old or complex systems. Easily integrate your B2B with other middleware to reliably exchange EDI documents as part of any business process.
Easily manage mission-critical files ensuring secure on-time delivery in an governed and encrypted cloud-based platformwhich integrates with your other business middleware.
Discover, secure and scale your Kafka events—without chaos. IBM® Event Endpoint Management gives you a unified control plane for access, policy enforcement and integration. Find the events that you need, get instant credentials, and start building—no more hunting for Kafka clusters or outdated topic docs.
Proprietary FASP technology accelerates data movements up to 100X and built-in encryption secures transfers end-to-end..
Healthcare: HIPPA compliant transfer of patient data
Manufacturing: fast file sharing of large files drives productivity
Media & Enertainment Video production with global distribution
Energy: Transfer large data to and from off-shore and aerial locations.
IT: Replication and sync any size data repositor globally
Maximize productivity and seamlessly move data between locations with built-in automation.
- Increase efficiency by automating and scaling big data workflows
- Integrate seamlessly with existing apps and workflows by using APIs and SDKs
- Scale your business by using 200+ plug-ins
Data movements require meeting both internal and external industry guidelines as well as and complying with government regulations.
1) Challapally, Aditya, Chris Pease, Ramesh Raskar, and Pradyumna Chari. The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025. MIT NANDA, July 2025.