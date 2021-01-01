Storage data backup and recovery solutions

Storage solutions for storage data protection and cyber resilience ensure continuity of operations, better performance, and lower infrastructure costs. They simplify VM, application, and container backup and recovery, which improves storage efficiency, and provides data isolation throughout your hybrid cloud infrastructure.
The General Treasury of Morocco reduced backup and recovery infrastructure costs by over 70% with IBM solutions.
The resilience of the IBM solution enabled Jefferson to bounce back from an accident that severed a large portion of their storage system.
PT Wings Surya accelerated data backups and added resilience to their IT infrastructure.