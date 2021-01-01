Storage data backup and recovery solutions

Data resilience

Storage solutions for storage data protection and cyber resilience ensure continuity of operations, better performance, and lower infrastructure costs. They simplify VM, application, and container backup and recovery, which improves storage efficiency, and provides data isolation throughout your hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Going beyond backup and recovery Increase data security and resiliency while reducing operational costs.
Reduce storage and operational costs

The General Treasury of Morocco reduced backup and recovery infrastructure costs by over 70% with IBM solutions.

Protect data with tape or immutable object storage

The resilience of the IBM solution enabled Jefferson to bounce back from an accident that severed a large portion of their storage system.

Speed data backup and recovery

PT Wings Surya accelerated data backups and added resilience to their IT infrastructure.

Backup and recovery solutions All-in-one data protection
An all-in-one data protection solution for VMs, Windows® file systems, databases, applications, SaaS workloads, and containers in hybrid cloud environments. End-to-end SLA policies streamline operational recovery, data reuse, and long term data retention.
Scalable data storage protection
Proven, scalable storage data protection for physical, virtual, and software-defined workloads in hybrid cloud environments. Reduce storage data backup infrastructure costs with deduplication, incremental 'forever' backup, and policy-based administration.
Advanced copy data management
Simplified, easy-to-access solution including a self-service portal, to make copies available to data consumers when and where they need them, without creating unnecessary copies or leaving unused copies on valuable storage.
Enterprise cyber resilient storage
Ultimate cyber protection made easy with immutable storage that prevents production data from being modified or deleted when a cyber-attack occurs.
IBM Tape air gap protection
Avoid data corruption due to malware or ransomware attacks with tape solutions that physically isolate data from a local area network.
High performance cyber resilience solutions
IBM FlashSystem adds a layer of protection with immutable and isolated copies to address today's evolving threats, allowing you to quickly recover after a cyberattack.
Storage data protection case studies Cloud Temple protects critical assets
Cloud hosting provider Cloud Temple uses IBM Spectrum® Protect Plus to protect its clients’ virtual machines, improve customer service, and cut costs in a multi-tenant private cloud.
Staffordshire County delivers innovation
Delivering innovative government services to 1.1 million people while retaining tight control of data, Staffordshire County Council embarked on a digital transformation underpinned by a hybrid cloud strategy.
Teknoloji simplifies data protection
To provide the Turkish marketplace with easy-to-use backup and recovery capabilities, IBM Business Partner RNG Teknoloji updated its 2xProtect platform with IBM Spectrum® Protect Plus software.
Data Resilience for Containers Data Resilience for Containers
IBM Spectrum Protect Plus supports true data resilience for containers. Native integration with Red Hat OpenShift and Kubernetes enables developer productivity while ensuring complete data recovery.
Trends in modern data protection
In this survey, ESG shares its findings on storage data protection modernization trends and perceptions, including the top priorities of IT leaders who are modernizing their data protection process.
An effective line of defense against cyber attacks
Today, IT organizations require a systematic approach to security to ensure their data is protected. This guide helps readers gain a better understanding of the cyber threat landscape, what functions within their business are most critical to protect and the data backup and cyber resilience solutions available today.
Storage infrastructure for 21st century cyber resilience
IBM Storage systems deliver a broad spectrum of features that can be used to build secure IT infrastructure that is resilient in the face of cyberattacks or internal data breaches. Design a data storage backup and resilience plan that addresses your specific needs.
Flash storage for cyber resilience

Seamlessly and securely manage data across your entire IT infrastructure with all-flash storage solutions that are cost-effective and easy to manage. Explore flash storage solutions Explore IBM Spectrum Protect Plus