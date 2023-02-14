AI infrastructure and technology solutions

Put artificial intelligence to work – securely and at scale – with servers for AI, storage for AI, and technologies designed for enterprise AI workloads
IT infrastructure for AI
Illustration depicting IT Infrastructure and AI

Overview

Modern IT infrastructure matters for trustworthy AI

AI and automation are two of the key reasons for modernizing. That’s why it’s vital to know that your choice of AI servers, storage and software can determine how well you are able to infuse AI throughout your organization, reduce the cost of data ingress and egress, and protect your data for a trustworthy AI framework.

Benefits

Securely build with trustworthy AI

Superior security built into the architecture of IBM servers and storage and is extensible across hybrid cloud.

 Trustworthy AI
Quickly scale for the demands of AI

Reduce latency and scale on demand to delight customers and improve data governance at lower cost.

 Scale for AI
Infuse AI across the enterprise 

Improve data hygiene, fabric and movement with Red Hat® and IBM Cloud Paks – on prem, across cloud or at the edge.

 AI for business

Solutions

Servers for AI
Build and train models anywhere using open-source tools and run production AI models on IBM® z16™ for real-time inferencing.
Real-time transaction processing
IBM z16 offers the industry’s first low-latency inferencing chip with real-time AI for optimized transaction processing.
Drive insights faster, meet SLAs, and eliminate the risk of data movement without requiring additional specialized AI infrastructure. The latest generation of IBM Z® delivers AI at scale for your transactional AI workloads.
IBM® Power10 for AI
Unlock new insights faster with enhanced AI inferencing capability in the Power10 platform.
Storage for AI Storage for AI – because there is no AI without IA
A recent IDC survey found that 76% of IT decision-makers surveyed said AI will be a key part of their digital transformation strategy.¹ However, AI cannot work without an information architecture (IA). See how storage for data and AI can accelerate your transformation.
Storage for AI and big data
Gain global data access, better security, high availability, and storage services that are simple to manage and optimized to scale for your AI workloads.
Spectrum Scale for AI workloads
Use a highly scalable, high-performance solution that has global file and object data access and in-place archiving and analysis.
Container-native storage for OpenShift
Discover, secure, protect and manage data from the edge to the core data center to the public cloud.
Software for AI
Thanks to IBM Watson®, IBM Cloud® Paks and advancements in data fabric technologies your organization can now run AI anywhere – on-prem or in hybrid cloud – and apply deep learning and automation.
Unlock data faster with a data fabric
Use a data fabric to connect and access siloed data on premises or across your hybrid cloud – without moving data.
Uncover hidden insights
Readily deploy AI functionality within applications accessing Db2® for z/OS®.
Embed AI within transactions
Gain real-time, actionable insight with unprecedented AI inferencing, without impacting cost or customer experience.
Take the AIOps journey
Take a hybrid approach for AI-powered automation on IBM Z. Improve IT systems management productivity, application performance, operational resiliency and time to value.
Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services

See how industry experts can help accelerate your AI strategy and integrate AI across your enterprise.

Case studies

Driving in the rain on Highway 395 near Bishop.
Continental Auto Group uses AI for autonomous driving 

Continental Auto Group is developing autonomous driving solutions with faster, more flexible data storage and simplified management for AI.

Hurricane Sandy, October 30 2012. NASA Earth Observatory image by Jesse Allen, using VIIRS Day-Night Band data from the Suomi National Polar
The Weather Company® uses AI for forecasting

The Weather Company produces precise and accurate forecasts by running computationally intensive models on technology that incorporates IBM Power® equipped with NVIDIA V10 GPUs.

Resources

Next steps
On-premises infrastructure for hybrid cloud

See how AI and hybrid cloud work together to transform your enterprise.

Modernize applications, servers and storage in place, at your own pace.

