Harness the full power of conversational AI chatbots
Try the powerful but easy-to-use features of watsonx Assistant using a chatbot from “Lendyr”—an imaginary financial services provider.
IBM graphic of AI-powered chatbot being built to assist customers paying their bills and a sample conversation
Overview

In this self-guided tour, you can explore how Lendyr, a fictional customer-first bank, deploys the AI-powered watsonx Assistant chatbot to serve its customers digitally. See first-hand how the intelligent virtual assistant understands human conversation, automates self-service and actions and improves customer experience.

Demo highlights:

  • Try the watsonx Assistant chat for resolving issues
  • See how watsonx Assistant guides a user to answer their question—through chat responses as well as on-page guidance and directions
  • Experience features such as form filling, natural language understanding, embedded carousels, videos and more
  • Learn about integrations with popular CRM systems, search tools, data sources, contact center platforms and other channels
Next Steps

Stay up to speed on all things AI with the IBM AI topics newsletter, or try watsonx Assistant today.

