What is a semiconductor?

A semiconductor is a substance that can either act as a conductor or insulator of electricity, making it an essential building block of computers, electronic devices, integrated circuits and other modern digital technologies.
Substances that conduct electricity are known as conductors, while substances that do not are known as insulators. Semiconductors have unique properties that apply to both, meaning that under certain conditions they can conduct electricity and under others, they can resist it. This unique classification makes semiconductors ideal for technologies such as computer chips, artificial intelligence (AI) chips and Internet of Things (IoT) devices that depend on conducting a large amount of power through a small area.
In most modern technologies, semiconductors act like tiny electrical switches, turning off and on repeatedly to enable the flow of electricity. A semiconductor’s conductance—the ease or difficulty with which an electric current flows through it—varies depending on current and voltage.
Semiconductors are widely used across many industries, including personal computers (PCs), home electronics, automotive, industrial manufacturing and more. According to a recent report by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor sales have increased from USD 139 billion in 2001 to USD 526 billion in 2023. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.1
The semiconductor industry’s rapid rate of innovation can be largely attributed to Moore’s law—the rule that the speed and capability of computers double every two years. In the semiconductor industry, Moore’s law applies to the number of transistors that a microchip must contain to keep up with the growing demands of computing devices. Leading manufacturers continually seek ways to double transistor counts biennially, ensuring advancements in semiconductor technology.
Most semiconductors are made of crystals because of their unique atomic properties. Whereas most common conducting elements have a single electron in their outermost shell, semiconductors have four. This, and other factors, make semiconductor crystals (typically silicon) perfect for controlling the electrical currents that underpin complex, modern technological devices.
To control the flow of electricity through electronic circuits and devices, engineers manipulate the flow of electrons through semiconductors by creating regions with positive and negative charges, a process known as doping.
In the production of semiconductors, doping is a process where impurities, also known as impurity atoms, are intentionally introduced to a semiconductor’s crystal lattice to modify its electrical properties. By introducing dopant atoms, engineers can make the material more or less conductive. There are two kinds of doping: N-type and P-type.
Semiconductors are typically classified into two main types: intrinsic and extrinsic. Here’s a closer look at their differences.
Semiconductor devices are electronic components that use conductors and insulators to control the flow of electric currents. The most popular kind of semiconductor device is the widely used transistor, a small, durable, electronic component that powers most modern electronics.
Until transistors were invented in 1947, vacuum tubes were widely used for the same purpose. Transistors proved more compact and efficient than vacuum tubes and quickly replaced them. Today, transistors are used in a wide range of devices, including computer chips, microprocessors, cars, robotic devices and more. Transistors are highly flexible; in addition to acting as conductors and insulators, they can act as switches, amplifiers and rectifiers as well.
Semiconductors are manufactured in foundries, which are highly specialized companies that focus exclusively on semiconductor manufacturing, leaving design and distribution to others. Due to a range of factors, most of the foundries in the world are in Taiwan.
Today, 60% of the world’s semiconductor chips and more than 90% of advanced chips are made on the relatively small island of Taiwan.2 Taiwan’s highly skilled workforce, invention of the foundry model of making semiconductors, and other factors have led to its near-total dominance of the semiconductor market.
Perhaps the best-known foundry in the world is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), founded in 1987, which produces the most advanced chips in the world for customers like Apple and NVIDIA.
Today, TSMC’s dominance in the semiconductor market has made it a crucial part of the global supply chain for semiconductors. As a result, Taiwan has become a geopolitical focal point in the foreign policy strategies of major nations like China and the United States.
Semiconductors are made through a rigorous process known as wafer fabrication, or wafer fab, that begins with the slicing of semiconductor material into a thin segment. Silicon wafers are the most common wafers, but they are also made from gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, germanium and more.
After the wafer has been created, it is polished and ground through a series of different, highly specialized machines and an integrated circuit (IC) is installed on its surface through four highly involved steps.
In the last 75 years, semiconductors have become foundational to many modern technologies. From the early age of computing through the spread of the Internet, social media, mobile technology and AI, they have played a critical role in enabling electronic devices to function. Here are some of the most important semiconductor benefits.
Today’s intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors and the advanced chips they power are extremely small and lightweight compared to their predecessors, vacuum tubes. Due to advancements in fabrication technologies, today’s semiconductor microchips that PowerAI, machine learning (ML) and generative AI (gen AI) technologies can be miniaturized, making the devices they power compact and efficient.
Semiconductors are engineered to run on much less power than their predecessors, an aspect that’s critical in making modern technologies like electric vehicles and data centers more energy efficient. The materials semiconductors are made from can reduce power loss during switching and conversion, dramatically improving device efficiency. Semiconductor chips play an important role in many renewable energy systems, such as solar panels and wind turbines, and extend the battery lives of portable electronics like laptops and phones.
Semiconductors are highly dependable and have long lifespans due to the rigorous standards applied during the manufacturing process. Semiconductor devices, such as the advanced chips used in airplanes and high-performance computing (HPC), undergo strenuous testing. They can stand up to significant wear and tear and have long lifespans compared to other similar devices.
Modern semiconductor chips have some of the fastest processing speeds in the world, performing billions of instructions per second. Popular, real-time applications that run on smartphones, for example, depend on the fast processing speeds of modern semiconductors to function. As new technologies like gen AI push the demands of compute environments even further, semiconductors are set to play an important role in the research and development of new systems and applications.
Semiconductors are highly customizable, meaning engineers with specific use cases can engineer them in ways that are optimal to their needs. For example, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), are specialized semiconductor chips designed for specific compute tasks, as opposed to general-purpose computing. ASICs can be optimized to fit different purposes, such as advanced networking, cryptocurrency mining, consumer electronics and more.
Semiconductors enable the use of most modern electronic devices and therefore have use cases that span many industries. Here are some of the most common.
Semiconductors and semiconductor devices like integrated circuits (ICs), sensors and semiconductor chips are widely used in many different consumer electronic devices. From smartphones and laptops to smart home appliances, virtual assistants, TVs and more, semiconductors underpin technological devices that most consumers have come to depend on in both their private and professional lives.
Today’s cars use many features people have come to expect from their smartphones and PCs, like voice recognition, wireless connectivity and the ability to stream different kinds of media. Semiconductor chips underpin the technologies cars use to allow these features, letting passengers access the internet, have voicemails and text messages read aloud to them, receive directions, and more.
Semiconductors and semiconductor chips have become crucial in the medical field, essential to the operation of a wide range of medical devices and applications. Semiconductors power devices that enable medical imaging, diagnostics, patient monitoring and more, allowing critical data that helps improve patient treatments and outcomes to be transmitted in near real-time.
Smart manufacturing, also known as Industry 4.0, is the integration of new digital technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and cloud computing into manufacturing processes. In smart manufacturing, semiconductors and semiconductor chips power advanced sensors, embedded software and robotics that collect and analyze data in a factory setting, helping to streamline outdated, inefficient processes.
