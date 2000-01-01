Try watsonx Assistant

In this self-guided tour, you can explore how Lendyr, a fictional customer-first bank, deploys the AI-powered watsonx Assistant chatbot to serve its customers digitally. See first-hand how the intelligent virtual assistant understands human conversation, automates self-service and actions and improves customer experience.
Demo highlights:
- Try the watsonx Assistant chat for resolving issues
- See how watsonx Assistant guides a user to answer their question—through chat responses as well as on-page guidance and directions
- Experience features such as form filling, natural language understanding, embedded carousels, videos and more
- Learn about integrations with popular CRM systems, search tools, data sources, contact center platforms and other channels