Peter R. Voser (Chair), David N. Farr, Michelle J. Howard, F. William McNabb III Audit committee financial experts: David N. Farr, Michelle J. Howard, F. William McNabb III, Peter R. Voser

Key responsibilities:

The Audit Committee is responsible for reviewing reports of IBM’s financial results, audit results, internal controls, and adherence to IBM’s Business Conduct Guidelines in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including federal procurement requirements. Concurrent with that responsibility, set out more fully in its charter, the Audit Committee performs many other functions, including:

selecting the independent registered public accounting firm and reviewing its selection with the Board;

annually preapproving the proposed services to be provided by the accounting firm during the year;

receiving and discussing reports relating to key controls and processes, including cybersecurity and publicly reported environmental, social and governance data;

reviewing the procedures of the independent registered public accounting firm for ensuring its independence with respect to the services performed for IBM;

meeting with management prior to each quarterly earnings release; and

regular private sessions with senior management, including IBM’s Chief Trust and Compliance Officer.

The Audit Committee chair, pursuant to authority delegated by the Audit Committee, may approve engagements with the independent registered public accounting firm that are outside the scope of the services and fees approved by the Committee, which are later presented to the Committee.

The Board has determined that each member of the Committee qualifies as an Audit Committee Financial Expert as defined by the rules of the SEC.

(This information reflects the 2024 Proxy Statement and subsequent updates.)