Alex Gorsky

Director since: 2014



Committee Executive

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as executive chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson Affiliation with leading business and public policy associations (former Chair of the Business Roundtable’s Corporate Governance Committee and former member of the Business Council Executive Committee) Leader in diversity & inclusion and veterans' issues Member of an advisory board at an academic institution



Relevant experience:

Mr. Gorsky, 63, is the former chairman and chief executive officer of Johnson & Johnson, and one of just seven leaders to have served in the dual role of chairman and chief executive officer since the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1944. He joined Johnson & Johnson in 1988 as a sales representative with Janssen Pharmaceutica.

In 2003, he was named company group chairman of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Gorsky left Johnson & Johnson in 2004 to join the Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, where he served as head of the company’s pharmaceutical business in North America. Mr. Gorsky returned to Johnson & Johnson in 2008 as company group chairman for Ethicon. In early 2009, he was appointed worldwide chairman of the Surgical Care Group and member of the executive committee. In September 2009, he was appointed worldwide chairman of the Medical Devices and Diagnostics Group, and became vice chairman of the executive committee in January 2011. He was named chief executive officer and joined the board of directors in April 2012, and was named chairman of the board of directors in December 2012. Mr. Gorsky remained chief executive officer until he transitioned to executive chairman at the end of 2021. He currently sits on the boards of Apple, JPMorgan Chase, and the Travis Manion Foundation, and serves on the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Board of Advisors.