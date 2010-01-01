Director since: 2023

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as chief executive officer of Mastercard Affiliation with leading business and public policy associations (including the Business Roundtable, the Business Council, and the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum) Member of the United States Council for International Business



Mr. Miebach, 56, is the chief executive officer of Mastercard and a member of its board of directors. He joined Mastercard in 2010 to lead its Middle East and Africa operations, before becoming chief product officer in 2016. As Mastercard’s chief product officer he gained essential perspective into consumer insights as well as valuable experience in information security and innovation. Mr. Miebach became president in 2020 and then chief executive officer in 2021. Prior to joining Mastercard, Mr. Miebach held senior roles at Barclays Bank and CitiBank. Mr. Miebach is a member of the Business Roundtable, the Business Council, the U.S.-India CEO Forum, the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, and the United States Council for International Business. He sits on the board of directors for the Metropolitan Opera, and the World Resources Institute.