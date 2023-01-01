The IBM Board is composed of a diverse group of members, all leaders in their respective fields. All of the current directors have leadership experience at major domestic and international organizations with operations inside and outside the United States, at academic or research institutions or in government. Directors also have deep industry expertise as leaders of organizations within some of the Company's most important client industries and constituencies.
