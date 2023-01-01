Home Investor relations Governance IBM Board and ESG
Under the guidance and supervision of the Board, IBM pursues the highest standards of corporate responsibility in all we do
IBM Board of Directors

The IBM Board is composed of a diverse group of members, all leaders in their respective fields. All of the current directors have leadership experience at major domestic and international organizations with operations inside and outside the United States, at academic or research institutions or in government. Directors also have deep industry expertise as leaders of organizations within some of the Company's most important client industries and constituencies. 
2024 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement
ESG - IBM's Commitment

 2024 Proxy Statement

 Corporate governance documents

 Trust and compliance

 Political expenditures and public policy matters

 2023 IBM Impact Report

Senior leadership The people who are driving IBM's businesses. Leadership sets direction, creates visions and excitement, aligns people, builds new relationships and structure, and motivates and inspires. See senior leadership
Corporate governance documents
Corporate Governance Guidelines Certificate of Incorporation Bylaws Director Independence Standards IBM Tax Governance Policy Audit Committee Charter Directors and Corporate Governance Committee Charter Executive Compensation and Management Resources Committee Charter Business Conduct Guidelines