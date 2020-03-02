Home Investor relations Governance Meet the board  Meet the board

 

IBM’s Board is composed of a diverse, experienced group of global thought, business, and academic leaders.
Marianne C. Brown

Former Chief Operating Officer of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (FIS) Global Financial Solutions

 Thomas Buberl

Chief Executive Officer, AXA S.A.

 David N. Farr

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Emerson Electric Co.

 Alex Gorsky

Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson

 Michelle Howard

Retired Admiral, United States Navy

 Arvind Krishna

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM

 Andrew N. Liveris

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Dow Chemical Company

 F. William McNabb III

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Vanguard Group, Inc.

 Michael Miebach

Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard Incorporated

 Martha E. Pollack

President Emerita, Cornell University

 Peter R. Voser

Retired Chief Executive Officer, Royal Dutch Shell plc

 Frederick H. Waddell

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Trust Corporation

 Alfred W. Zollar

Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group LLC
Footnotes

This information reflects the 2024 Proxy Statement and subsequent updates.