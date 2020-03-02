IBM’s Board is composed of a diverse, experienced group of global thought, business, and academic leaders.
Former Chief Operating Officer of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (FIS) Global Financial Solutions
Chief Executive Officer, AXA S.A.
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Emerson Electric Co.
Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson
Retired Admiral, United States Navy
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Dow Chemical Company
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Chief Executive Officer, Mastercard Incorporated
President Emerita, Cornell University
Retired Chief Executive Officer, Royal Dutch Shell plc
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Trust Corporation
Executive Advisor, Siris Capital Group LLC
This information reflects the 2024 Proxy Statement and subsequent updates.