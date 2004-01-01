Andrew N. Liveris

Director since: 2010

Committees Directors and Corporate Governance (Chair) Executive

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as the chairman, president and chief executive officer of The Dow Chemical Company and executive chairman of DowDuPont Inc. U.S. and international government service (member of the President’s Task Force on Apprenticeship Expansion, member of the Australian government’s Industry Growth Centres Advisory Committee and a former member of Thailand’s Board of Investment) Affiliation with leading business and public policy associations Experience as a university trustee



Relevant experience:

Mr. Liveris, 69, joined Dow in 1976 and subsequently held various executive positions before being named president and chief executive officer of Dow in 2004 and chairman in 2006. In 2016, he transitioned the president role and continued as chairman and chief executive officer of Dow until late 2017, when he transitioned to the position of executive chairman of DowDuPont, a position he held until his retirement in July 2018. Mr. Liveris is a director of Worley, Saudi Aramco, NOVONIX Limited and chairman of the board of Lucid Motors. Mr. Liveris is stepping down as chairman of Lucid Motors in April; he also will step down as a director in another public company within the next 12 months. Additionally, Mr. Liveris is a former Executive Committee member of The Business Council, the former chairman of The Business Council and the former vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Business Roundtable. Mr. Liveris is also a trustee of the Minderoo Foundation of Australia, and The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and is a former trustee of the California Institute of Technology and the United States Council for International Business. He is also the president of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee.