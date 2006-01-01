Director since: 2023



Qualifications Global business and technology experience as chief operating officer, Global Financial Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Significant expertise in IT goods and services, cybersecurity and business management Outside board experience as a director of Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Akamai Technologies, Inc.



Ms. Brown, 65, served as chief operating officer of Fidelity National Information Inc.’s (FIS) Global Financial Solutions organization from January 2018 to June 2019. Prior to that, Ms. Brown served as chief operating officer, Institutional and Wholesale Business of FIS, when it acquired SunGard Financial Systems. In 2014, Ms. Brown was chief operating officer of SunGard Financial Systems. In 2006, Ms. Brown was the chief executive officer and president of Omgeo LLC. Before joining Omgeo LLC, she was the chief executive officer of the Securities Industry Automation Corporation. She is a director of Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Charles Schwab Corporation, and Akamai Technologies, Inc., and served on the board of VMware, Inc. from 2019 until 2023.