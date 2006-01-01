Frederick H. Waddell

Director since: 2017



Committees Executive Compensation and Management Resources (Chair) Executive

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as chairman and chief executive officer of Northern Trust Corporation Outside board experience as a director of AbbVie Inc. Experience as a university trustee



Relevant experience:

Mr. Waddell, 70, joined Northern Trust Corporation in 1975 and served as the chairman of the board from November 2009 until his retirement in January 2019. He previously served as chief executive officer from 2008 through 2017, as president from 2006 through 2011 and again from October to December 2016, and as chief operating officer from 2006 to 2008. Additionally, Mr. Waddell is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Art Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Northwestern University, and a director of AbbVie Inc.