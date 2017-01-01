Martha E. Pollack

Director since: 2019

Committee Executive Compensation and Management Resources

Qualifications Organizational leadership, management and risk oversight, and management experience as president of Cornell University Research experience as a computer scientist with expertise in artificial intelligence as a professor of computer science, information science, and linguistics U.S. Government service as a former member of the advisory committee for the National Science Foundation’s Computer and Information Science and Engineering Division Healthcare experience as a former member of the Board of Directors of the University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Center, and as a member (ex officio) of the board of overseers of Weill Cornell Medicine Technology experience as a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery, a former president of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, a former board member of the Computing Research Association, and a former member of the technical staff in the Artificial Intelligence Center at SRI International



Relevant experience:

Dr. Pollack, 65, is president emerita of Cornell University and a professor of computer science, information science and linguistics. She took office in 2017. From 2000 to 2017, Dr. Pollack held various positions at the University of Michigan with increasing responsibility, including dean of the School of Information, vice provost for academic and budgetary affairs, and finally, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Dr. Pollack is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Association for Computing Machinery and the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Pollack has served as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research, a former president of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, a former member of the technical staff in the Artificial Intelligence Center at SRI International, a former member of the advisory committee for the National Science Foundation’s Computer and Information Science and Engineering Division, and a former member of the board of directors of the Computing Research Association. Dr. Pollack also served on the Steering Committee of the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute, the academic partnership between Cornell and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology at Cornell Tech. She is currently a board member of the American Association of Universities, and a Trustee of Ithaka. In 2022, Dr. Pollack was elected as a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.