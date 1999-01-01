David N. Farr

Director since: 2012



Committee Audit

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as chairman and chief executive officer of Emerson Electric Co. Affiliation with leading business and public policy association (former director of the U.S.-China Business Council) Outside board experience as former director of Delphi Corporation



Relevant experience:

Mr. Farr, 69, joined Emerson in 1981 and subsequently held various executive positions. He was named senior executive vice president and chief operating officer in 1999, chief executive officer in 2000 and chairman and chief executive officer in 2004. Mr. Farr was named chairman, president and chief executive officer in 2005 and chairman and chief executive officer in 2010, positions he held until his retirement in 2021. He is the former chairman of the National Association of Manufacturers and is a former director of the U.S.-China Business Council.