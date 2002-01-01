Peter R. Voser

Director since: 2015

Committees Audit (Chair) Executive

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as chairman of ABB Ltd. and chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc Affiliation with leading business and public policy associations (former member of the European Round Table of Industrialists and a former member of The Business Council) Outside board experience as a director of Temasek



Relevant experience:

Mr. Voser, 65, joined Shell in 1982 and held a variety of finance and business roles including chief financial officer of Oil Products. In 2002, he joined the Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Group of Companies as chief financial officer and a member of the ABB Group executive committee. Mr. Voser returned to Shell in 2004, becoming a managing director of The Shell Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c. and chief financial officer of the Royal Dutch/Shell Group. He was appointed chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc in 2009 and held that position until his retirement in late 2013. Mr. Voser was named chairman of ABB Ltd. in 2015 and was the interim chief executive officer from April 2019 until February 2020. He is a director of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, as well as Group Chairman of the Board of PSA International Pte Ltd, Singapore, a Temasek subsidiary. Mr. Voser is also active in a number of international and bilateral organizations. Additionally, from 2011 until 2019, he was a director of Roche Holding Limited.