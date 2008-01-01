F. William McNabb III

Director since: 2019
Relevant experience:
Mr. McNabb, 66, served as chairman of The Vanguard Group, Inc. from 2008 until his retirement in 2018 and served as chief executive officer from 2008 to 2017. He joined Vanguard in 1986. In 2010, he became chairman of the board of directors and the board of trustees of the Vanguard group of investment companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. McNabb led each of Vanguard’s client facing business divisions. Mr. McNabb served as the vice-chairman of the Investment Company Institute’s Board of Governors and served as its chairman from 2013 to 2016. He is a director of UnitedHealth Group and serves as the chair of its audit committee. He is also a director of Axiom. Mr. McNabb is the former chairman of the board of the Zoological Society of Philadelphia, chairman of the USRowing Foundation, and former chairman of Ernst & Young’s Independent Audit Quality Committee. Mr. McNabb also serves on the Wharton Leadership Advisory Board, the Advisory Board of the Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at Columbia University and is also a board member of CECP: The CEO Force for Good.
This information reflects the 2024 Proxy Statement and subsequent updates.