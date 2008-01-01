F. William McNabb III

Director since: 2019

Committee Audit

Qualifications Global business and technology experience as chairman and chief executive officer of The Vanguard Group, Inc. Outside board experience as a director of UnitedHealth Group Member of several advisory boards at academic institutions



Relevant experience:

Mr. McNabb, 66, served as chairman of The Vanguard Group, Inc. from 2008 until his retirement in 2018 and served as chief executive officer from 2008 to 2017. He joined Vanguard in 1986. In 2010, he became chairman of the board of directors and the board of trustees of the Vanguard group of investment companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. McNabb led each of Vanguard’s client facing business divisions. Mr. McNabb served as the vice-chairman of the Investment Company Institute’s Board of Governors and served as its chairman from 2013 to 2016. He is a director of UnitedHealth Group and serves as the chair of its audit committee. He is also a director of Axiom. Mr. McNabb is the former chairman of the board of the Zoological Society of Philadelphia, chairman of the USRowing Foundation, and former chairman of Ernst & Young’s Independent Audit Quality Committee. Mr. McNabb also serves on the Wharton Leadership Advisory Board, the Advisory Board of the Ira M. Millstein Center for Global Markets and Corporate Ownership at Columbia University and is also a board member of CECP: The CEO Force for Good.