Thomas Buberl

Director since 2020

Committee Executive Compensation and Management Resources

Qualifications Global business experience as chief executive officer of AXA S.A. Affiliation with leading business and public policy associations (member of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative and former chair of Pan-European Insurance Forum) Acknowledged leader in digital transformation Outside board experience as a member of the supervisory board of Bertelsmann VerwaltungsGesellschaft



Relevant experience:

Mr. Buberl, 50, joined Winterthur in 2005, which became a subsidiary of AXA in 2006. In 2008, he joined Zurich Insurance Group as chief executive officer for Switzerland. Mr. Buberl returned to AXA in 2012 as chief executive officer for AXA Konzern AG (Germany) and he became a member of AXA’s executive committee. In 2015, Mr. Buberl became the chief executive officer of AXA’s health business and a member of AXA’s group management committee. Mr. Buberl was additionally appointed chief executive officer of AXA’s global business line for life and savings and deputy chief executive officer of AXA in early 2016. He was named chief executive officer and joined the board of directors of AXA in September 2016. He is a member of the supervisory board of Bertelsmann, a member of the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative and the former chair of the Pan-European Insurance Forum. Additionally, during the past five years, he was a director of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc., a former subsidiary of AXA S.A.