Director since 2020

Committee Executive (Chair)

Qualifications Global business and organizational leadership experience as chairman and chief executive officer of IBM Research experience as Director of IBM Research and a computer scientist with expertise in key IBM technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud and quantum computing Technology experience as general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology group and Senior Vice President for IBM’s Cloud and Cognitive Software Outside business experience as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York



Relevant experience:

Arvind Krishna, 61, became the chief executive officer of IBM, and a member of the Board of Directors in April 2020. He was elected chairman of the Board of Directors in December 2020. Mr. Krishna joined IBM in 1990. Mr. Krishna led the IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software business unit from 2017 to April 2020 and was a principal architect of the acquisition of Red Hat, the largest acquisition in the Company’s history. Mr. Krishna also served as the director of IBM’s Research division from 2015 to 2020. Previously, he was general manager of IBM’s Systems and Technology Group, IBM’s development and manufacturing organization. Prior to that, he built and led many of IBM’s data related businesses. In 2022, he became a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He is also a director of Northrop Grumman Corporation. He has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.