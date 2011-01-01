Alfred W Zollar

Director since 2021



Qualifications Global business and leadership experience as an executive partner and executive advisor at Siris Capital Group Deep technology experience with more than 40 years in systems and software, including as director of Red Hat Outside board experience as a director of Nasdaq, Bank of New York Mellon, and Public Service Enterprise Group



Mr. Zollar, 69, has served as an executive advisor at Siris Capital Group, a private equity group specializing in technology and telecom investments, since March 2021; previously, Mr. Zollar was an executive partner from 2014 through March 2021. While at Siris Capital Group, Mr. Zollar has worked closely with cloud-based technology providers, leading providers of enterprise security solutions and other technology and software-as-a-service companies. He served as a director of Red Hat from 2018 until 2019 and of Public Service Enterprise Group from 2012 until 2023. He is currently a director of Nasdaq Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. He is also a member of the Executive Leadership Group and a lifetime member of the National Society of Black Engineers. Mr. Zollar retired from IBM in 2011 following a 34-year career during which he held a variety of senior management positions in IBM’s systems and software groups.