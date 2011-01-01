Alfred W Zollar

Director since 2021
Relevant experience:
Mr. Zollar, 69, has served as an executive advisor at Siris Capital Group, a private equity group specializing in technology and telecom investments, since March 2021; previously, Mr. Zollar was an executive partner from 2014 through March 2021. While at Siris Capital Group, Mr. Zollar has worked closely with cloud-based technology providers, leading providers of enterprise security solutions and other technology and software-as-a-service companies. He served as a director of Red Hat from 2018 until 2019 and of Public Service Enterprise Group from 2012 until 2023. He is currently a director of Nasdaq Inc. and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. He is also a member of the Executive Leadership Group and a lifetime member of the National Society of Black Engineers. Mr. Zollar retired from IBM in 2011 following a 34-year career during which he held a variety of senior management positions in IBM’s systems and software groups.
This information reflects the 2024 Proxy Statement and subsequent updates.