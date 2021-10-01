Application performance management (APM) solutions from IBM monitor your full application stack while providing real-time insights into your application environments. IBM Instana® Observability and IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management work together to automate discovery, mapping and configuration with zero human configuration. These solutions also help deliver AI-powered troubleshooting to predict incidents; automate remediation; and drive specific, automatable actions.
Learn more about APM-to-enterprise observability
Detect application and business risks affecting customer experience.
Correlate application SLOs to underlying infrastructure resourcing.
Automate application discovery and dynamic resourcing to continuously ensure app performance.
Ensure developer efficiency and continuous deployment.
Glean real-time understanding of component impact.
Provide all teams observability and APM with monitoring software.
Employ apps that are dynamically resourced for performance and absorbing peak demands.
Automatically manage resources based on real-time demand.
Avoid the cost of downtime and prevent performance degradation by driving continuous application health.
See how this Spanish-speaking media company ensures high-performance content delivery worldwide despite managing many different information systems.
See how a legendary retail brand delivers a cloud-first strategy by implementing IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management to handle the sudden business surges.
Learn how this fleet management company improved their platform’s performance and the customer experience.
See how this transportation leader freed up 650 hours in 1 year by automating app resource management.
Learn about the observability journey this cloud-based talent acquisition and employer-branding platform developed to scale its operations and break into new markets.
See how the bank gained visibility and control over client SLAs.
Learn how APM can keep your applications running smoothly and efficiently to help prevent performance issues.
Discover why the new customer experience paradigms require executives to think about service level objectives.
Containers facilitate agility and speed but can also create visibility and management challenges. Instana provides visibility into containerized application environments, unlike traditional management tools that struggle with these challenges.
Learn about observability, which uses analytics, artificial intelligence and other technologies to make IT operations more efficient and effective.
Learn what AIOps is and how it provides deep visibility into modern distributed applications for faster, automated problem management and resolution.