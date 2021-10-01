Home Application performance management software and solutions Application performance management software and solutions
Bridge full-stack observability with automated application resource management to address performance issues before they impact customer experience
Monitor your full stack with application performance management solutions

Application performance management (APM) solutions from IBM monitor your full application stack while providing real-time insights into your application environments. IBM Instana® Observability and IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management work together to automate discovery, mapping and configuration with zero human configuration. These solutions also help deliver AI-powered troubleshooting to predict incidents; automate remediation; and drive specific, automatable actions.
Benefits Observability

Detect application and business risks affecting customer experience.

 Actionable insight

Correlate application SLOs to underlying infrastructure resourcing.

 Automation

Automate application discovery and dynamic resourcing to continuously ensure app performance.
APM solutions
IBM Instana Observability Enhance your application performance monitoring to provide the context you need to resolve incidents faster. See the Gartner magic quadrant Learn more about IBM Instana Observability
IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management Ensure application performance with smarter resource management. Read the Forrester TEI study Learn more about IBM Turbonomic
Features Accelerate CI/CD

Ensure developer efficiency and continuous deployment.

Glean real-time understanding of component impact.

Provide all teams observability and APM with monitoring software.

 

Employ apps that are dynamically resourced for performance and absorbing peak demands.

Automatically manage resources based on real-time demand.

Avoid the cost of downtime and prevent performance degradation by driving continuous application health.

APM case studies PRISA

See how this Spanish-speaking media company ensures high-performance content delivery worldwide despite managing many different information systems.

 Carhartt

See how a legendary retail brand delivers a cloud-first strategy by implementing IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management to handle the sudden business surges.

 Dealerware

Learn how this fleet management company improved their platform’s performance and the customer experience.

J.B. Hunt

See how this transportation leader freed up 650 hours in 1 year by automating app resource management.

 PathMotion

Learn about the observability journey this cloud-based talent acquisition and employer-branding platform developed to scale its operations and break into new markets.

 Metzler Bank

See how the bank gained visibility and control over client SLAs.
APM resources What is application performance management?

Learn how APM can keep your applications running smoothly and efficiently to help prevent performance issues.

 What’s the difference between resource allocation and utilization?

Discover why the new customer experience paradigms require executives to think about service level objectives.

Application performance management in a containerized world

Containers facilitate agility and speed but can also create visibility and management challenges. Instana provides visibility into containerized application environments, unlike traditional management tools that struggle with these challenges.

 What is observability?

Learn about observability, which uses analytics, artificial intelligence and other technologies to make IT operations more efficient and effective.

 What is AIOps?

Learn what AIOps is and how it provides deep visibility into modern distributed applications for faster, automated problem management and resolution.
