Producing and distributing high-quality news, entertainment and educational content to international viewers and readers means managing hundreds of different information systems—and optimizing them to support the best audience experience.

For PRISA, performance is key. Application problems can have immediate and detrimental impact on consumers’ perception of the brand. “A one-second time difference in displaying content makes a huge difference to our audience’s experience,” says Jorge Tome Hernando, PRISA Tecnologia’s Director of IT Architecture, Operations, Security and Workplace.

PRISA has adopted cloud-native technologies for scalability and agility, but the company still had a number of systems built over legacy technologies. “Managing performance in such complex environments is really difficult,” says Hernando. “There are a lot of different pieces and dependencies. When we have a performance problem, trying to find the root cause is difficult and very time consuming.”

Despite having several monitoring solutions in place, PRISA lacked the end-to-end visibility into applications, infrastructure and underlying services that it needed to ensure application performance. “We had insight into how our infrastructure was running,” Hernando explains. “But we did not have vision into the processes of the overlapping technologies. Connecting the points and understanding the relationships was the difficult part.”