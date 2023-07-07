Data security: Why a proactive stance is best

Amid growing public concern about data privacy, governments worldwide are introducing stringent compliance regulations. Current approaches to data privacy and data protection are mostly reactive, which can place an onerous burden on compliance officers as current regulations evolve, new industry regulations are introduced, and the penalties of non-compliance continue to rise.

To comply with data protection regulations, highly regulated industries require organizations to maintain high data security. For instance, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) (link resides outside of ibm.com) protects the privacy rights of California consumers, and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) applies to US healthcare organizations. The PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) helps businesses accepting credit cards to process, store and transmit credit card data securely.

There are many reasons it’s vital to be proactive about keeping data safe. The threat of data breaches or losses, failed audits or regulatory compliance failures can not only damage an organization’s reputation and compromise intellectual property, but also bring about substantial fines. For instance, data breaches under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) can cost an organization up to 4% of its global annual revenue or 20 million euros, whichever is more.

Fines for not complying with data privacy laws can also be steep in the US. Violating HIPAA Privacy Standards can bring fines ranging from $1000 to $50,000 per violation. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) can assess penalties of up to $40,000 per violation of the FTC Act or the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), with each day of non-compliance being a separate violation and fine.

Yet, facilitating compliance is challenging as data sets, organizational structures and processes become increasingly complex. For example, much of today’s data resides across a hybrid multicloud environment, on-prem and in multiple clouds and data lakes.