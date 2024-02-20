What is SaaS backup and recovery?

Cybercrime is becoming a larger and more prevalent problem in the world, and no one understands that better than those tasked with ensuring an organization’s ongoing data protection. There was once a simpler time when a data security staffer would mostly wrestle with lost data issues resulting from on-premises issues, such as power-supply outages, disaster recovery and human error (accidental deletion).

Now data recovery is significantly more problematic because it must be able to withstand the efforts of some of the most technically sophisticated criminals to ever operate. The most recent findings show that 2023 ransomware attacks rose to USD 1.1 billion—a new record high. 1 Further, these same figures indicate that despite law enforcement’s best efforts, criminal innovation is proving more robust and resilient.

A quick look at these same figures shows how they can shift dramatically from year to year. For example, it’s been calculated that ransomware attacks generated USD 983 million for the year 2021, but the next year saw a substantial drop in those illicit revenues, with 2022 only generating USD 567 million. 2 Then, in 2023, cybercriminals bounced back strongly by posting their largest ransoms ever.

Beyond financial losses, organizations can lose plenty of other valuable assets due to cyberattacks, including efficiency sacrificed to increased downtime and a potential loss of their company reputation as a responsible steward of customer data. Similarly, SaaS providers to those companies can also forfeit customer trust, if service providers come to be seen as supporting a vulnerable platform or supplying SaaS products and SaaS solutions that can’t protect an organization’s data or its workloads.