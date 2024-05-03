Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are self-driving cars and trucks that use edge computing to help car navigation systems gather and interpret the unending stream of data supplied by various sensor inputs (such as radar, LiDAR and traffic cameras). And since traffic situations change by the moment, it’s important that the navigation system be able to interpret and act on this data in real time.

The Department of Energy defines AVs as vehicles that are outfitted with the technology that can operate that vehicle without the driver’s direct control. Now, there are at least 25 different automakers that have already begun some form of AV implementation. The group includes leading manufacturers such as BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Tesla and Cadillac.

Now, we’ve entered the phase of implementation where manufacturers are testing their prototypes. There are numerous aspects that make this stage of development especially tricky.

For one thing, autonomous vehicles have been and are being tested in actual traffic conditions, where driving circumstances can change almost instantly. And now, as automakers are incorporating technologies that will surely cause some drivers to pay less attention to the actual driving chores themselves, they are also trying to add features to make sure that drivers of AVs don’t become too distracted.

For example, the Mercedes Drive Pilot system keeps a dashboard camera that is trained on the driver’s face. So, while it’s true that the driver can amuse herself by playing an actual video game on the dashboard, if the camera senses she has left the driver’s seat or is otherwise incapacitated (due to accidental sleeping), the system shuts down. This system is being tested as a startup program in Nevada, where such cars can be driven, but only at speeds under 40 MPH.

Another huge point to consider is the thorny matter of traffic management. Edge computing tackles traffic management problems by locally processing data gathered at traffic intersections. This has several benefits, such as increased safety for pedestrians, better traffic conditions and smoother route coordination for emergency vehicles.

Edge computing even supports the “platooning” of truck convoys, in which a human operator can drive a lead truck while the trucks behind it remain connected in a virtual daisy-chain and in complete lockstep via controlling radio signals

Along with being able to navigate routes, AVs must be trained to share the road and make momentary allowances for poor driving from human drivers, as well as from other AVs. Further, it should be noted that this technology carries with it other infrastructure costs, such as the expense of retrofitting traffic features with edge devices like IoT sensors to communicate instantly with passing AVs and update them to changing traffic patterns, construction updates or weather warnings.