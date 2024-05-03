What is AI in banking?

Historically, incumbent financial service providers have struggled with innovation. A McKinsey study1(link resides outside ibm.com) found that large banks were 40% less productive than digital natives. Many emerging banking startups are pioneering artificial intelligence use cases, making it even more important that traditional banks catch up and innovate themselves.

Investment banking firms have long used natural language processing (NLP) to parse the vast amounts of data they have internally or that they pull from third-party sources. They use NLP to examine data sets to make more informed decisions around key investments and wealth management.

The banking sector, specifically, is absorbing the desired benefits of AI technologies. Customers want digital banking experiences: apps where they can learn more information about provided services, interact with people or virtual assistants, and better manage their finances. Companies need to improve the user experience to keep those customers happy. Adopting and deploying AI solutions is one way to accomplish that.

While AI is powerful on its own, combining it with automation unlocks even more potential. AI-powered automation takes the intelligence of AI with the repeatability of automation. For example, AI can enhance robotic process automation (RPA) to better parse data analytics and take actions based on what the AI decides is best. One example is banks that use RPA to validate customer data needed to meet know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML) and customer due diligence (CDD) restrictions.