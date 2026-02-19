For reorganizing and documenting a GitHub repository, we’ll create a specialized custom mode that is tailored to analyze its contents and produce accurate documentation and suggestions for improvement.

Fill out the required components to create the new mode. First, give it a name that fits its purpose, “Docs Architect” suits the goal in this tutorial.

Next, enter the “Slug” that is used in URLs and file names. It must be lowercase and contain only letters, numbers and hyphens (for example, “docs-architect”). Bob will suggest a slug based on the name, but you can edit it.

The last required component is to add a description that defines Bob’s expertise and personality inside “Role Definition.”

For example:

You are a documentation architect and writer.

You analyze GitHub repositories and produce clear, high-quality documentation that improves discoverability, onboarding and readability.

You generate concise examples with code explanations and include docstrings to clarify how code works in practice.

You review code for code quality and consistency, helping maintain standards across projects.

You organize content around user needs, prefer explicit structure over cleverness and optimize for first-time understanding.



- Analyze the structure and list each project / tutorial with a short description.

Create/expand documentation including:

- Improve the main README.md file that explains the purpose of the repo and how to navigate it for first time users

- Suggestions for onboarding

- Suggest improvements on the information architecture of the MkDocs site.

The role definition defines Bob’s core identity while using the mode. The more specific your description, the more likely your intentions will be met. Bob adds the details to the docs, including examples in code comments, docstrings and code snippets.

Back in the mode settings, you can also add a brief description to label the new mode for easier selection. This feature is nice when working in teams so that they know what your custom mode does at a glance, especially if this is a global mode. For our docs architect, “Reorganize and improve documentation for a project” does the job.

This is what the docs architect looks like fully configured: