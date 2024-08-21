Environmental sustainability involves reducing emissions and our environmental footprint to protect ecosystems, biodiversity and natural resources for future generations. It’s about shifting from unsustainable practices towards more eco-friendly alternatives, such as adopting renewable energy sources and increasing energy efficiency.

What companies are doing: Companies are incorporating sustainable practices into their business models. They’re implementing measures to reduce energy usage and adopting renewable energy alternatives where possible to aid efforts against global warming. Businesses may optimize logistics by revaluating supply chain practices; for example, by making transportation and shipping more efficient or using only suppliers that embrace sustainable practices. They may also minimize waste by transitioning from single-use packaging to sustainable materials and biodegradable or recyclable alternatives, thereby reducing landfill contributions.

What countries are doing: Many countries are making changes in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement, a landmark international treaty negotiated at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) to limit the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. They’re encouraging the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, investing in renewable energy infrastructure such as solar panels, and implementing policies to promote energy efficiency. Sweden, for example, aims to be fossil fuel-free by 2040, while in Denmark, over 40% of electricity is generated from wind turbines. Countries and international bodies are also promoting environmental protection initiatives aimed at preserving biodiversity and ecosystems.

What communities are doing: On a grassroots level, individuals and communities are adopting practices like recycling and urban gardening to reduce their environmental impact. They’re also supporting renewable energy initiatives and advocating for environmental conservation.