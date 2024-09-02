The primary benefit of using the shared multi-tenant cloud model is in cost savings. With a solution like IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions Shared (IC4V Shared), IT teams can extend their VMs to the cloud with as much flexibility and scalability as they need. In doing so, they can choose an on-demand or reserved pricing model in which they only pay for what is consumed.

Another advantage of the multi-tenant cloud model is that migrations are fast and streamlined. IT can start moving VMware VMs to the cloud in minutes using a self-service console that makes it easy to quickly scale capacity up or down to maximize cost efficiency. With a consumption-based cloud model, many IT teams find that the multi-tenant model is particularly effective in setting up disaster recovery sites or providing cloud resources to rapidly moving DevOps and software development teams.

The primary benefit of the dedicated single-tenant model is in enabling IT to retain control over activities such as managing updates, patching, and other activities down to the hypervisor level. As noted by TechTarget (link resides outside ibm.com), dedicated clouds “work especially well for resource-intensive workloads,” and are “made to reduce an organization’s downtime and cost while promoting flexibility and performance.” IT also has more customization options when it comes to features such as bandwidth and storage.