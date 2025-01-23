What is a secondary DNS?

Now, if there’s a problem with the primary DNS server—such as it has become technically unavailable or is presently overloaded—the secondary DNS server kicks into action, executing needed searches and performing necessary IP address translations. Because of the immediate operation of the secondary DNS through the failover process, users are able to access the website without experiencing any noticeable dip in functionality.

Similarly, a secondary DNS takes over the duties of the primary DNS server’s mail server (including email routing and the handling of mail exchange (MX) records) so the secondary DNS can help ensure that the ebb and flow of email traffic won’t be stopped. And in this way, the site suffers no downtime due to outages, which is the measure of true resiliency—that is, keeping things running despite adverse conditions.

Should the secondary DNS server be called into service, it is fed information by the primary DNS server. This occurs through a process known as a zone transfer. Zone file copies that are shared with the secondary DNS server through zone transfer are read-only files that can’t be altered in any way.

Zone transfers depend heavily on the use of application programming interfaces (APIs), which enable primary DNS servers to transfer DNS zone data automatically to secondary servers. In this way, both DNS servers can retain the same information. APIs give the primary server a way to contact the secondary server, so they can make sure they’re moving in lockstep with identical DNS records and noted zone transfers.

The zone-transfer process is predicated by the creation of name server (NS) records. NS records help establish which servers are designated as being authoritative for that domain, which defines the domain’s priorities. Provided the secondary DNS server’s IP address is contained within the NS records, the website retains functionality, even if its primary server is down for any reason.

Zone transfers are initiated by the issuance of a Start of Authority (SOA) record, which supplies secondary DNS servers with the data needed for secondary servers to synchronize DNS zone data, working in a type of version control that triggers updates based on the SOA record’s serial number.

This is how it registers new versions. By updating the secondary DNS service with new data from the SOA record, a domain can stay in operation should the primary server fail—keeping downed servers from impacting uptime.

Authoritative Zone Transfer (AXFR) is another protocol that lets DNS servers trade zone files. AXFR synchronizes that data across all connected servers, so they can all operate with the most current information obtainable.