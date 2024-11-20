What is a QPU (quantum processing unit)?

As they contain the quantum part of quantum computers, QPUs can be used to help solve challenging problems facing humanity with the potential to impact climate change, pharmaceutical development and artificial intelligence (AI).

In the same way a central processing unit (CPU) can be thought of as “the brain of the computer” in classical computing, the quantum processing unit functions like “the brain” of quantum computing systems. Just as a CPU is more than just a chip and includes several other components, a QPU contains physical computational qubits as well as the control electronics and classical compute hardware used for holding instructions in memory, amplifying and managing input and output signals and separating signals from noise.

The QPU is the core component of any quantum computer, and the quantum chip is the core component of a QPU. At IBM, the quantum chip is a multilayer semiconductor etched with superconducting components. These components are the physical qubits used to perform quantum calculations. These chips are further divided into multiple layers featuring the qubits, readout resonators and multiple layers of wiring for inputs and outputs.