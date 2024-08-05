What is document workflow?

Imagine a scenario where every document in an organization is stored in separate folders, accessible to everyone and spread throughout various departments. This structure would make finding and securing documents exceedingly challenging.

The core principle of document workflow is to identify which parties within the organization need access to documents and to ensure that this access is safe and easy. Establishing clear procedures for creating, storing and managing documents forms the bedrock of an effective document workflow.

Implementing these procedures requires collaboration across multiple roles within the organization. Human Resources, Legal and IT departments are pivotal in setting up access controls, document classification systems and secure storage solutions. It's crucial for everyone that is involved to comprehend the rationale behind each step of the process.

Understanding the importance of accurate metadata, the reasons for including specific documents and the need for proper version control can significantly enhance engagement and adherence to the workflow. Clarifying each person's role in the process further strengthens this effect.

For a document workflow to be considered effective, it must provide solid and consistent answers to several fundamental questions:

How does the organization balance permissions with the security needs of sensitive documents?

Which types of documents are included in the workflow?

When and how are new documents introduced into the system?

Where are documents stored and how are they organized? Is it done by metadata or by using a version control system or both?

Addressing these questions helps organizations establish transparent workflows that track every step that a document takes, highlighting any bottlenecks, delays or inefficiencies. Thorough documentation of these workflows facilitates monitoring key performance indicators (KPIs), such as the average time required to complete approvals, the number of revision cycles that are needed and the percentage and types of documents that are processed more swiftly than others.

Moreover, workflows seek to determine who is responsible for each step in the document's lifecycle, fostering accountability and simplifying progress tracking. Consider a document workflow designed to approve marketing materials. Such a workflow would specify who drafts the initial document, who reviews it for content and design and who is involved in the approval hierarchy. By monitoring the progress of these documents, an organization can assign KPIs to identify areas for improvement, gain insights into the approval process and refine review guidelines to enhance clarity and efficiency.