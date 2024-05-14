In recent years, mobile phone operators in Turkey have been subject to much stricter regulations, especially around customer data and privacy. The new requirements impose penalties on operators who engage in customer relations operations with people who did not provide the relevant information when they signed their original contract.
Nevra Biyikli, CRM Manager at Turkcell İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş., elaborates: “To comply with the new regulations, we needed to review 7.9 million contracts and confirm whether the customer had ticked the relevant information box, then verify that this matched the information held in our CRM system. This would eliminate the risk of marketing to customers without relevant information, helping us achieve compliance while protecting customer satisfaction.”
Turkcell already stored digital copies of customer contracts and supporting information in a centralized IBM® FileNet® Content Manager repository, containing more than 800 million customer documents.
15 million Customer contracts processed
Time to perform data extraction that would have taken 20 staff 2.5 years to complete now takes 6 months
“IBM FileNet Content Manager is the heart of our entire document flow at Turkcell,” says Biyikli. “When it comes to customer information in particular, FileNet Content Manager provides us with a centralized way of storing all the documents we are required to keep for regulatory purposes. And if we need to retrieve those same documents, we can do so quickly and easily thanks to the IBM solution.”
The company looked for a fast, accurate way to verify the data in the contracts. And with many contracts stored as low-quality photocopies, Turkcell needed a solution that could reliably extract the required information, even from poor-quality digital images.
Time was of the essence when it came to finding a solution—Turkcell had just over a year to verify its compliance with the new regulations. After evaluating a number of document capture and data extraction solutions, the company selected IBM Datacap software offered as part of the IBM Cloud Pak® for Automation solution and worked with IBM Business Partner Aksis to get its data validation project underway.
Gonca Çorman, Expert CRM Analyst at Turkcell, says: “Aksis has been our technology partner for more than a decade. They help us to maintain all of our enterprise content management platforms to the service-level agreements set by our regulators and our customer service metrics. Aksis played a key role in this project, helping us to expertly configure the Datacap solution to ensure that the data validation progressed smoothly.”
Using Datacap software, Turkcell checked the contract documents of customers whose CRM entries indicated that they had given permission to receive marketing communications. The company processed an average of 150,000 document files every day over the course of 13 months.
Biyikli comments: “We were extremely pleased with the performance of IBM Datacap’s OCR [Optical Character Recognition] engine. We were able to take advantage of a variety of techniques to ensure the best results, even when the image quality was poor. This helped to reduce manual effort and allowed us to stick to a tight schedule.”
The results showed that nearly 5.9 million contracts had the right information; the remaining 1.9 million were passed on for manual verification, allowing Turkcell to update its CRM records to match customer preferences.
In a related project, Turkcell also used the Datacap solution to meet another regulatory requirement—this time relating to data privacy. Turkcell provides a web portal that allows customers to log in and view their own contracts and other important documents. To make sure that each customer can only see their own personal set of documents, it is important to check that the correct document set is associated with each customer record in the company’s CRM system.
Turkcell decided to use the Datacap solution to confirm this. Each document set contained a photocopy of the customer’s identity card, which contains a unique identity number. By capturing these numbers and matching them against the identity number in the CRM system, it would be possible to confirm that the two records matched correctly.
Using five Datacap servers, the company processed 2.5 million sets of identity documents—each document set containing five pages and four iterations—at a rate of 125,000 per day, and successfully captured 1.7 million identity numbers in 18 months. This was a 67% success rate, which the company considers very good.
“The scanned identity cards were often extremely low-quality images, so it was a real achievement to be able to capture so much of the data automatically,” says Çorman. “Datacap’s ability to combine multiple scanning and OCR techniques on each document was a big advantage.”
Customer retention is a top priority for Turkish telecommunications companies due to increasingly tough industry competition. Turkcell realized that if it could better understand why certain customers decide to change their mobile operator, it could take more targeted action to reduce churn and strengthen loyalty—a realization that triggered yet another Datacap project.
Biyikli explains: “When a customer leaves Turkcell for another operator, we usually receive a document requesting the transfer of the customer’s mobile number to the new operator. We realized that if we could capture information from these documents, we could use it to shape future marketing strategies.
“Although it would be too late to prevent that particular customer from leaving us, we would be able to launch similar—and better—campaigns of our own to attract new customers and prevent other customers from churning.”
Çorman states: “The insights revealed by the Datacap project have helped our marketing team to come up with targeted campaigns that respond to real customer needs. The ability to reach out to customers with compelling, personalized offerings helps us win business from competitors and build brand loyalty, allowing Turkcell to stay on track for successful growth.”
Biyikli says: “Thanks to IBM Datacap, we have been able to avoid a huge amount of manual effort. We once calculated that checking a set of five million contracts manually would take a team of 20 people two and a half years. So by processing nearly 15 million documents with Datacap across these three projects, we have achieved massive cost savings.”
Çorman adds: “The benefit is not just that we have saved hundreds of hours for our teams—it is also that we have been able to complete these projects much more quickly. Our regulator set very tough deadlines for the marketing and identity projects—without Datacap, it would have been very difficult to meet them.”
She concludes: “The ability to capture data quickly from millions of documents not only helps us comply with regulations, protect our reputation and minimize the risk of customer dissatisfaction—it also opens up these documents as a source of business insight. Using the documents to help our marketing team understand our competitors’ offers and design better campaigns is an excellent example of how our partnership with IBM and Aksis helps us to connect with customers and shape a richer experience that strengthens their satisfaction and loyalty.”
Turkcell (link resides outside of ibm.com) launched Turkey’s first Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in 1994. Today, Turkcell is an integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, serving mobile and fixed customers, and offering services including over-the-top (OTT) content, cloud and TV experiences.
Established in 1994, Aksis (link resides outside of ibm.com) focuses on helping organizations with enterprise content management (ECM) solutions. The company also offers electronic document management systems, mobile solutions, image processing, robotic process automation and more. Its customers come from a wide variety of industries, including finance, automotive, pharmaceutical chemistry and government. Aksis is headquartered in Istanbul.
To learn more about the IBM solutions featured in this story, please contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner.
What is content chaos? How can you outthink it?
Improving the customer experience with 40 percent system performance gains
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2020. IBM Corporation, IBM Cloud, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, October 2020.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, IBM Cloud Pak, and FileNet are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.
The client is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws and regulations applicable to it. IBM does not provide legal advice or represent or warrant that its services or products will ensure that the client is in compliance with any law or regulation.
Statement of Good Security Practices: IT system security involves protecting systems and information through prevention, detection and response to improper access from within and outside your enterprise. Improper access can result in information being altered, destroyed, misappropriated or misused or can result in damage to or misuse of your systems, including for use in attacks on others. No IT system or product should be considered completely secure and no single product, service or security measure can be completely effective in preventing improper use or access. IBM systems, products and services are designed to be part of a lawful, comprehensive security approach, which will necessarily involve additional operational procedures, and may require other systems, products or services to be most effective. IBM DOES NOT WARRANT THAT ANY SYSTEMS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES ARE IMMUNE FROM, OR WILL MAKE YOUR ENTERPRISE IMMUNE FROM, THE MALICIOUS OR ILLEGAL CONDUCT OF ANY PARTY.