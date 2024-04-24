IBM® Datacap software is a key capability of the IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. It streamlines the capture, recognition and classification of business documents. Its natural language processing, text analytics and machine learning technologies identify, classify and extract content from unstructured or variable paper documents.
Supports multichannel input from scanners, faxes, emails, digital files such as PDFs, images from applications and mobile devices.
Uses machine learning to automate the processing of complex or unknown formats and highly variable documents that are difficult to capture with traditional systems.
Enables you to export documents and information to a range of applications and content repositories from IBM and other vendors.
Offers configuration of capture workflows and applications using a simple point-and-click interface to speed deployment.
Enables documents to be redacted automatically based on the role of the requester to block out information according to a user's specifications.
Capture and submit documents using a smartphone or tablet. Capture and validation at the point of contact accelerates integration into a case file or business process.
Use machine learning to capture information. Classify and extract content from unstructured, complex or variable documents and develop an accurate knowledge base.
Insert advanced document recognition into your Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere. Use the Datacap MetaBot for native and easy integration.
Use role-based redaction features to help protect sensitive data. You can control confidential data and restrict content to deliver only necessary content.
IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes AI-powered capabilities, a common UI and low-code tools.
Get task automation, workflow orchestration, decisions management, content services and more.
It’s a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need.
Read how Central Nacional Unimed made the move to electronic content and streamlined workflows.
Discover how streamlined data capture can help teams manage complex operations more effectively.
Read how Turkcell uses IBM Datacap to help increase customer retention and become a more customer-centric organization.
Provides automated enterprise capture technology that combines advanced document management capabilities into a digital workflow.
Enhances Datacap with cognitive capture technology to automate the processing of complex and highly unstructured documents.
Provides Datacap offerings in a managed services cloud environment. Helps you capitalize on the agility and cost-effectiveness of image capture in the cloud.