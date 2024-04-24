Home Business automation Datacap IBM Datacap
Streamline the capture, recognition and classification of business documents
Intelligent document capture

IBM® Datacap software is a key capability of the IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation. It streamlines the capture, recognition and classification of business documents. Its natural language processing, text analytics and machine learning technologies identify, classify and extract content from unstructured or variable paper documents.
Benefits How IBM Datacap benefits you Advanced document capture

Supports multichannel input from scanners, faxes, emails, digital files such as PDFs, images from applications and mobile devices.

 AI-infused intelligent processing

Uses machine learning to automate the processing of complex or unknown formats and highly variable documents that are difficult to capture with traditional systems.

 Export to other targets

Enables you to export documents and information to a range of applications and content repositories from IBM and other vendors.

 Highly adaptable rules-based capture

Offers configuration of capture workflows and applications using a simple point-and-click interface to speed deployment.

 Role-based redaction

Enables documents to be redacted automatically based on the role of the requester to block out information according to a user's specifications.
Feature spotlights
Enriched mobility

Capture and submit documents using a smartphone or tablet. Capture and validation at the point of contact accelerates integration into a case file or business process.
Intelligent capture

Use machine learning to capture information. Classify and extract content from unstructured, complex or variable documents and develop an accurate knowledge base.
Use Datacap with IBM Robotic Process Automation

Insert advanced document recognition into your Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere. Use the Datacap MetaBot for native and easy integration.

Explore IBM Robotic Process Automation
Data protection with role-based content management

Use role-based redaction features to help protect sensitive data. You can control confidential data and restrict content to deliver only necessary content.
Get IBM Datacap as part of the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation Discover IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation Integrated

IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation includes AI-powered capabilities, a common UI and low-code tools.

 Complete

Get task automation, workflow orchestration, decisions management, content services and more.

 Modern

It’s a modular and easy-to-consume pricing approach, so you only pay for what you need.
Client insights
We’re confident that IBM Enterprise Content Management solutions represent a sound investment in the future of our business. Efraín Pereiro System Developer Banco Galicia IBM and enChoice have brought a new level of insight and control to our operations. We have a solid foundation to take us into the future. Kenneth Jones Business Systems Services Supervisor PowerSouth Energy Cooperative
Central Nacional Unimed

Read how Central Nacional Unimed made the move to electronic content and streamlined workflows.

 Fleet Hire Services

Discover how streamlined data capture can help teams manage complex operations more effectively.

 Turkcell

Read how Turkcell uses IBM Datacap to help increase customer retention and become a more customer-centric organization.
Which option is right for you?
Datacap

Provides automated enterprise capture technology that combines advanced document management capabilities into a digital workflow.

Learn more Datacap Insight Edition

Enhances Datacap with cognitive capture technology to automate the processing of complex and highly unstructured documents.

Learn more Datacap on Cloud

Provides Datacap offerings in a managed services cloud environment. Helps you capitalize on the agility and cost-effectiveness of image capture in the cloud.

Learn more
