What is a blade server?

Like all kinds of servers, blade servers’ fundamental purpose is to provide services to other programs and users in what has become known as ‘the client/server model,’ an architecture that is the bedrock of most modern IT environments.

Blade servers are fundamental components of many data centers, which are physical spaces that house IT infrastructure and enable the building and running of applications and services. Blade servers give enterprises a compact, efficient and highly scalable way to maximize resources in a high-density compute environment where power and physical space are priorities.

Blade servers are widely used, the global blade server market being valued at USD 19 billion last year. It is expected to grow to USD 31 billion over the next 5 years, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.1 Blade servers and other types of server technology are manufactured and sold by some of the biggest IT companies in the world, including Dell, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) and Lenovo.