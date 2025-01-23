What is AI voice?

AI voice refers to synthetic speech generated by artificial intelligence (AI) systems. They can replicate human-like voices over a wide range of applications. These voices are created using sophisticated algorithms that mimic the nuances of natural human speech, such as tone, pitch and cadence. AI voice is used in everything from virtual assistants to interactive voice response (IVR) systems, as well as audiobooks and automated voiceovers.

The main objective of AI voice technology is to produce a voice that sounds as natural and intelligible as possible, making interactions more human-like and engaging. It differs from text-to-speech technology in that it employs machine learning algorithms to generate more natural voices, rather than relying on basic digital voices to read text.

Advancements in the fields of generative AI, speech synthesis and natural language processing (NLP) have significantly improved AI voice, resulting in more high-quality and personalized voices. As the technology rapidly evolved, it has become increasingly popular in the fields of customer experience and entertainment. In recent years, consumer-facing AI voice generator apps have allowed content creators to create AI voices with little technical knowledge.