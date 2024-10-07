Voice AI surge: How talking tech could reshape business

Hay envisions a dramatic shift in how businesses of all sizes engage with their customers and manage operations. He says the democratization of AI-powered communication tools could create unprecedented opportunities for small businesses to compete with larger enterprises.

“We’re entering the era of AI contact centers,” says Hay. “Every mom-and-pop shop can have the same level of customer service as an enterprise. That’s incredible.”

Hay says the key is the development of real-time APIs that allow for extremely low-latency communication between humans and AI. This enables the kind of back-and-forth exchanges that people expect in everyday conversation.

“To have a natural language speech conversation, the latency of the models needs to be around 200 milliseconds,” Hay notes. “I don’t want to wait three seconds… I need to get a response quickly.”

New voice AI technology is becoming accessible to developers through APIs offered by companies like OpenAI. “There’s a production-at-scale developer API where anybody can just call the API and build that functionality for themselves, with very limited model knowledge and development knowledge,” Hay says.

The implications could be far-reaching. Hay predicts a “massive wave of audio virtual assistants” emerging in the coming months and years as businesses of all sizes adopt the technology. This could lead to more personalized customer service, the emergence of new AI communication industries and a shift in jobs toward AI management.

For consumers, the experience may soon be indistinguishable from speaking with a human agent. Hay points to recent demonstrations of AI-generated podcasts through Google’s NotebookLM as evidence of how far the technology has come.

“If nobody had told me that was AI, I honestly would not have believed it,” he says of one such demo. “The voices are emotional. Now you’re conversing with the AI in real-time, and that will get better.”