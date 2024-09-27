What is the AI Bill of Rights?

The AI Bill of Rights was introduced in October 2022 by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) in a document titled, “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights: Making Automated Systems Work for the American People.” Also referred to as the Blueprint, the AI Bill of Rights was created following consultation with various academics, human rights groups, nonprofits and companies in the private sector.

The AI Bill of Rights is intended to support the development of policies and practices that protect civil rights and promote democratic values in the deployment and governance of automated systems. To achieve this, the Blueprint sets out five principles to mitigate potential risks, such as algorithmic discrimination. It also addresses issues for access to critical resources or services that can come from deploying AI across areas such as healthcare, financial services and more.

The AI Bill of Rights consists of five core principles to help guide the design, use and deployment of AI systems. Specific considerations are provided across each principle, accounting for various situations in which peoples’ civil rights—such as their freedom of speech, voting rights or privacy—can be at risk.

While the Blueprint is non-binding and does not mandate compliance with the core principles, it is intended to inform AI-related policy decisions where existing law or policy do not already provide guidance.